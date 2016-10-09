Agnieszka Radwanska wins China Open women's final

Agnieszka Radwanska defeated Johanna Konta 6-4, 6-2 to win the China Open in Beijing on Sunday.
The third-seeded Pole added to her 2011 victory in the Beijing tournament, notching up her 20th career title and third of 2016. She took the victory without dropping a set throughout the tournament.
Radwanska broke Konta in the third game but then was broken back in the eighth before holding her service to take the first set.
She then established her dominance in the second set, breaking Konta twice before serving out for the win with an ace.
The 11th-seeded Konta was making her first Beijing appearance and had already assured herself of a place in the next WTA top-10 rankings — the first British woman to do so since Jo Durie in 1984.
