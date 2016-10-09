Gonzalez gets record, Arizona State holds off UCLA 23-20

Zane Gonzalez kicked three field goals to become the NCAA's all-time leader and Arizona State grinded out a 23-20 victory over UCLA Saturday night despite losing another quarterback to injury.
"You're talking about a monumental accomplishment there," Arizona State coach Todd Graham said of Gonzalez. "I'm proud of Zane. That's huge."
Gonzalez hit from 35, 23 and 46 yards to reach 89 career field goals, passing Florida State's Dustin Hopkins, who had 88 from 2009-12.
Arizona State (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) needed all of those after sputtering offensively in the first half and watching back-up quarterback Brady White limp off with a right leg injury in the fourth quarter.
White threw for 179 yards and a touchdown with an interception in his first career start with starter Manny Wilkins nursing an injured right leg.
"I said before the game this was going to be the day of the back-up quarterbacks and I guess it was," Graham said.
UCLA (3-3, 1-2) had its own offensive problems in the first half and twice lost quarterback Josh Rosen to injury. He missed part of the second and third quarters with a right leg injury and left for good late in the fourth with a right shoulder injury.
Rosen threw for 400 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. UCLA had four turnovers overall and was held to minus-1 yards rushing on 23 carries.
"It's a disappointing night," UCLA coach Jim Mora said. "We couldn't get anything going offensively. Our defense played its hearts out in the first half, but you can only hold out so long."
THE TAKEAWAY
UCLA: The Bruins struggled offensively most of the night even when Rosen was in and they could be in bigger trouble if the sophomore is out for an extended time. UCLA also must find some way to get its run game rolling or there could be more games like this.
Arizona State: The Sun Devils moved into a tie atop the Pac-12 South with Colorado and Utah, but need to get Wilkins back. Arizona State's defense gave up more big plays in the passing game, but came up with the big stops when it counted.
UP NEXT
UCLA plays at Washington State.
Arizona State plays at No. 21 Colorado next Saturday.
