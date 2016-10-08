Wofford with 4 rushing TDs, beats Western Carolina 31-19

Lorenzo Long ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns and Wofford beat Western Carolina 31-19 on Saturday night.
Cole Cleary had 70 yards on just two carries, including a 35-yard touchdown run. Andre Stoddard bullied in from the 3-yard line for another score. Long's scoring runs were from inside the 6-yard line, and his first TD stretched the Terriers' lead to 24-9 early in the third quarter.
Wofford (4-2, 2-1 Southern Conference) had 322 yards rushing and finished with 360 yards of total offense.
Tyrie Adams threw two touchdown passes to Terryon Robinson to lead Western Carolina (1-4, 0-3). Adams was 31 of 48 for 285 yards. Robinson had 15 catches for 99 yards.
Adams connected with Robinson for an 11-yard score on the Catamounts' opening drive. Logan Howard kicked a 38-yard field goal and Western Carolina led 9-3 late in the first quarter.
Wofford snapped a two-game losing skid against the Catamounts.
