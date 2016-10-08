Wolford scores 2 TDS, leads Wake Forest over Syracuse 28-9

John Wolford ran for two touchdowns and threw for 140 yards to lead Wake Forest to a 28-9 victory over Syracuse on Saturday night.
Wolford was 13 of 22 and scored from the 7 and 37-yard line in the second quarter. Cade Carney added 104 yards rushing on 29 carries, including a fourth-quarter touchdown for the Demon Deacons (5-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Cameron Glenn returned a fumble 83 yards for a TD with 1:30 remaining to seal it for Wake Forest.
Dontae Strickland carried 13 times for 74 yards and a score to lead the Orange (2-4, 0-2). Eric Dungey was 16 of 25 for 156 yards passing.
The game was played through the outer bands of Hurricane Matthew, with a steady rain through the first half.
Syracuse forced a safety on the Deacons' opening drive. Dungey's pass from the Wake Forest 12 was picked off by Amari Henderson in the end zone with a second left in the first half and the Deacons leading 14-9.
THE TAKEAWAY
SYRACUSE: The Orange had their four-game win streak snapped against the Demon Deacons, and has lost four of its last five games. Syracuse could not move the ball consistently, picking up just two first downs in the first quarter and none in the third.
WAKE FOREST: The Demon Deacons are 5-1 for just the eighth time in the program, their first since 2006. The 1944 team started 7-0. Wolford managed a solid game despite indicating pain in his right throwing hand for most of the second half.
UP NEXT
SYRACUSE: The Orange host No. 25 Virginia Tech on Saturday.
WAKE FOREST: The Deacons travel next Saturday to No. 23 Florida State.
