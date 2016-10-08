Sam Houston State gets 5th win, beats Incarnate Word 63-48

Jeremiah Briscoe threw for four touchdowns and Corey Avery ran for four more as Sam Houston State rolled over Incarnate Word 63-48 on Saturday night.
The Bearkats (5-0, 4-0 Southland Conference) kept their record perfect, jumping out to an early lead against Incarnate Word (1-5, 1-3).
Briscoe, who threw a school-record seven touchdown passes in the 63-28 victory over Stephen F. Austin last week, threw for 203 yards against the Cardinals. He had 148 yards and three touchdowns at the break.
Avery had 17 carries for a career-best 212 yards, averaging 12.5 yards per carry and Davion Davis caught four passes for 106 yards and two scores.
SHSU totaled 305 yards rushing and the Cardinals passed for 313 yards as the teams combined for 997 total yards. UIW's 48 points is the most allowed by the Bearkats this season.
Trent Brittain led the Cardinals, throwing for 258 yards and four scores.
