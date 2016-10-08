Sports

October 8, 2016 9:57 PM

Demps 3 TD catches get Nevada past Fresno State, 27-22

The Associated Press
RENO, Nev.

Wyatt Demps caught three touchdown passes and Nevada held off a late Fresno State rally to earn a 27-22 win on Saturday night.

The victory evened the Wolfpack's overall record at 3-3 and their Mountain West Conference mark at 1-1.

Demps' first TD came on some razzle-dazzle and it gave the Wolfpack a lead they never relinquished. Tyler Stewart hit Andrew Celis on a swing pass coming out of the backfield, but the wide out pulled up and found a wide-open Demps with a 36-yard strike. Demps, who finished with nine catches for 124 yards, caught a 3-yard toss from Stewart just before intermission and pulled in an 8-yard toss to make it 27-16.

Fresno State (1-5, 0-2) got within five when Dontel James scored from 5-yards out with 5:08 left, but a two-point conversion attempt failed.

James Butler finished with 175 yards rushing on 35 carries for Fresno State.

