North Texas pulls away from Marshall 38-21

Mason Fine passed for one touchdown and ran for another, Jeffrey Wilson had the go-ahead score and North Texas pulled away from Marshall 38-21 on Saturday night.
Fine's 11-yard TD strike to Tyler Wilson put the Mean Green (3-3, 2-1 Conference USA) up 21-14 in the third quarter. Fine also scored on an 8-yard run in the first quarter.
Chase Litton replied with a 1-yard scoring pass to Ryan Yurachek on Marshall's next possession to tie it at 21.
Jeffrey Wilson's 72-yard TD run in the third quarter iced it for North Texas. He gained 188 yards on 26 carries and also scored on a 4-yard run in the first quarter. Eric Jenkins intercepted a pass by Litton and returned it 52 yards for a score.
Litton ran six yards for a touchdown for Marshall (1-4, 0-1). Keion Davis returned the second half's opening kickoff 99 yards for a score, the third-longest kickoff return in school history.
