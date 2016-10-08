Eastern Illinois holds on to edge Tennessee State 35-34

Mitch Kimble threw two touchdown passes to Devin Church who also ran for a score as Eastern Illinois handed Tennessee State its first loss, 35-34, Saturday night.
Kimble had 180 yards passing for the Panthers (4-2, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference). He also ran for a 9-yard touchdown early in the first quarter. Church finished with 94 yards rushing.
After the Panthers fell behind 34-28 early in the fourth quarter, Kimble capped an 80-yard drive with a 4-yard scoring pass to Church to regain the lead, 35-34, with 9:00 remaining.
Tennessee State ate up the next 5:56 on the ensuing drive but Lane Clark missed a 46-yard field goal try with 3:00 to play and the Panthers held on to win.
Eastern Illinois scored on its first two possessions and led 21-13 at halftime.
Ronald Butler threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score for the Tigers (4-1, 1-1).
