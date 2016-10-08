Haack has 3 TD passes, Northwestern State gets 1st win 49-7

Brooks Haack threw for three touchdowns and Northwestern State defeated NCAA Division II Kentucky Wesleyan 49-7 on Saturday night for the Demons' first victory.
Haack completed all nine of his first-half passes, including a 31-yarder to William Mafi and a 6-yarder to Cameron Lazare, and Ronald Green rushed 2 yards for a score as the Demons (1-4) took a 21-7 halftime lead.
Haack threw another TD pass to Mafi, Green ran for another and De'Mard Llorens added two rushing touchdowns in the second half.
Haack finished 22 of 26 for 255 yards, Green rushed for 133 yards on 17 carries in his first start, and the Demons rolled up 465 yards offense.
Josiah Isreal scored on a 2-yard run for the Panthers (1-5) touchdown.
Northwestern State collected its 20th consecutive win over a non-Division I opponent since 1994 and is 33-1 all-time against non-Division I teams.
