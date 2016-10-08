Prairie View tops Alabama State 24-17 in OT

Caleb Broach scored on a 1-yard run in overtime and Prairie View rallied to beat Alabama State 24-17 on Saturday.
Owen Hoolihan kicked a 37-yard field goal with 12 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 17-all after missing a 34-yard attempt earlier in the quarter. Prairie View needed just four plays to score in overtime and Alabama State was stopped on fourth-and-17 to end it.
Trey Green hit Joshua Simmons on a 24-yard TD pass to open the scoring for Prairie View (4-2, 4-1 Southwestern), who trailed 17-7 at halftime. Green was 7 of 15 for 140 yards passing and rushed for 100 yards on two carries. Jalen Morton completed 10 of 25 passes for 135 yards and scored on a 1-yard run.
Alabama State (1-5, 1-4) capitalized on Therron Presley's interception of a Moore pass with David Albert's 32-yard field goal. Khalid Thomas, who had 104 yards on 21 carries, and Quinterris Toppings each scored on a 1-yard runs for the Hornets.
