Meet the Sun Herald Offensive Player of the Week

East Central junior running back Tony Brown kept on pace as the nation's leading rusher Friday night in a 49-16 win over Pass Christian Friday night.
Brown rushed 27 times for 300 yards and four touchdowns to earn Sun Herald Offensive Player of the Week honors and help the Hornets improve to 5-3 and 2-0 in Region 8-4A.
Brown easily cleared the 2,000-yard mark for the season after entering the game needing just 77 yards. He pushed his season touchdown total to 24.
East Central travels to St. Stanislaus for a key region game this Friday.
