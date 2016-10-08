Sports

October 8, 2016 12:02 AM

Mississippi Prep Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Aberdeen 48, Hatley 7

Adams Christian 34, Cathedral 0

Amite County 54, West Lincoln 6

Amite School 36, Brookhaven Aca. 6

Amory 26, Pontotoc 18

Baldwyn 78, H.W. Byers 0

Bassfield 55, Enterprise Lincoln 12

Bay Springs 47, Heidelberg 28

Benton County 54, Alcorn Central 6

Biloxi 44, Ocean Springs 28

Booneville 52, New Site 15

Brandon 42, Petal 14

Brookhaven 13, Provine 0

Bruce 22, Eupora 20

Calhoun Aca. 24, Delta Streets 6

Calhoun City 47, Okolona 8

Canton 20, Neshoba Central 14

Canton Aca. 43, Clinton Christian Academy 7

Carroll Aca. 42, Oak Hill Aca. 31

Centreville Aca. 55, Trinity Episcopal 26

Charleston 41, North Panola 16

Clarksdale 32, Saltillo 7

Cleveland 30, Yazoo City 6

Clinton 54, Murrah 0

Columbia Aca. 20, Simpson Aca. 6

Copiah Aca. 55, Sylva-Bay Aca. 21

Corinth 21, Tishomingo County 12

Crystal Springs 44, McLaurin 0

Deer Creek School 36, Columbus Christian 32

Delta Aca. 26, Central Academy 20

DeSoto Central 44, Olive Branch 26

East Central 49, Pass Christian 16

East Marion 22, Richton 0

East Side 50, Humphreys 24

East Union 24, Mantachie 6

East Webster 14, Winona 7

Florence 48, North Pike 34

Forest 48, Choctaw County 24

Forest Hill 21, Jim Hill 6

George County 55, D’Iberville 21

Greenville Christian 62, Central Holmes 22

Grenada 35, Ridgeland 6

Gulfport 38, Hancock 10

Hazlehurst 44, Franklin Co. 7

Heritage Aca. 42, Winston Aca. 14

Holmes County Central 21, Germantown 14

Horn Lake 44, Columbus 35

Houston 32, Kosciusko 15

Independence 48, Water Valley 20

Indianola Aca. 35, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 7

Itawamba AHS 63, Shannon 51

J.Z. George 6, Shaw 0

Jackson Aca. 42, East Rankin Aca. 0

Jackson Prep 56, Parklane Aca. 38

Kemper County 72, Choctaw Central 6

Kirk Aca. 34, DeSoto, Ark. 7

Kossuth 54, Belmont 29

Lafayette 56, Rosa Fort 8

Lake Cormorant 49, New Hope 34

Laurel 61, Wingfield 14

LeFlore 40, Leland 14

Louisville 42, Caledonia 35

Lumberton 46, Leake County 20

Madison Central 28, Warren Central 25

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 48, Pillow Aca. 35

Marshall Aca. 50, Lee Academy, Ark. 6

Marvell Academy, Ark. 54, Hebron Christian 0

McComb 38, Lawrence County 0

Mendenhall 40, Northeast Lauderdale 34

Meridian 25, Oak Grove 14

Middle College, Tenn. 28, J.F. Kennedy 22, OT

Morton 42, St. Andrew’s 10

Moss Point 41, Vancleave 10

Nanih Waiya 55, French Camp 7

New Albany 24, Byhalia 6

Newton 26, Clarkdale 8

Newton Co. Aca. 42, Wayne Aca. 8

North Pontotoc 15, Mooreville 11

Northwest Rankin 49, Callaway 34

Noxapater 56, McAdams 6

Noxubee County 41, Leake Central 13

Oxford 48, Lewisburg 13

Palmer 34, Holly Springs 7

Park Place Christian Academy 82, Rebul Aca. 30

Pascagoula 39, West Harrison 7

Pearl 42, Terry 6

Pearl River Central 48, Long Beach 28

Perry Central 53, St. Patrick 0

Philadelphia 38, Southeast Lauderdale 22

Picayune 56, Hattiesburg 48

Pisgah 38, Pelahatchie 28

Poplarville 34, Forrest Co. AHS 7

Prentiss 48, Loyd Star 16

Prentiss Christian 23, Hartfield Academy 16

Presbyterian Christian 49, Lamar School 29

Puckett 34, Lake 6

Purvis 36, Greene County 21

Quitman 40, Newton County 16

Raleigh 66, Magee 38

Ripley 21, Senatobia 14

Russell Christian Academy 46, Lyman Ward, Ala. 20

Sacred Heart 27, Salem 19

Sebastopol 34, Ethel 6

Seminary 27, West Marion 26

Smithville 55, West Lowndes 31

South Delta 30, O’Bannon 14

South Jones 40, Natchez 18

South Panola 35, Hernando 26

South Pike 27, Richland 20

South Pontotoc 48, Nettleton 19

St. Aloysius 28, Manchester Aca. 21

St. Joseph-Greenville 53, North Delta 0

St. Joseph-Madison 34, Scott Central 27

St. Martin 41, Harrison Central 7

St. Stanislaus 56, Bay 14

Starkville 70, Greenville 0

Starkville Aca. 28, Leake Aca. 27, 2OT

Stone 28, Gautier 7

Strayhorn 37, Coahoma Co. 18

Sumrall 35, Columbia 28

Taylorsville 34, Mize 8

Tensas Academy, La. 52, Strider Aca. 20

Tri-County Aca. 47, Benton Academy 0

Tupelo 38, Southaven 7

Tylertown 46, Collins 18

Union 37, Enterprise Clarke 20

Vardaman 62, Falkner 26

Velma Jackson 67, Amanda Elzy 0

Vicksburg 44, Lanier 0

Walnut 20, Potts Camp 0

Washington School 49, Magnolia Heights 14

Wayne County 31, West Jones 19

Wesson 34, Port Gibson 13

West Lauderdale 27, Northeast Jones 24

West Point 56, Center Hill 6

West Tallahatchie 20, Coahoma AHS 14

Wilkinson County 50, Jefferson County 12

Wilkinson County Christian Academy 52, Porter’s Chapel Aca. 0

Winona Christian 47, Bayou Aca. 20

Yazoo County 41, Ruleville 0

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

George County celebrates win over D'Iberville

View more video

Sports Videos