Mississippi Prep Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Aberdeen 48, Hatley 7
Adams Christian 34, Cathedral 0
Amite County 54, West Lincoln 6
Amite School 36, Brookhaven Aca. 6
Amory 26, Pontotoc 18
Baldwyn 78, H.W. Byers 0
Bassfield 55, Enterprise Lincoln 12
Bay Springs 47, Heidelberg 28
Benton County 54, Alcorn Central 6
Biloxi 44, Ocean Springs 28
Booneville 52, New Site 15
Brandon 42, Petal 14
Brookhaven 13, Provine 0
Bruce 22, Eupora 20
Calhoun Aca. 24, Delta Streets 6
Calhoun City 47, Okolona 8
Canton 20, Neshoba Central 14
Canton Aca. 43, Clinton Christian Academy 7
Carroll Aca. 42, Oak Hill Aca. 31
Centreville Aca. 55, Trinity Episcopal 26
Charleston 41, North Panola 16
Clarksdale 32, Saltillo 7
Cleveland 30, Yazoo City 6
Clinton 54, Murrah 0
Columbia Aca. 20, Simpson Aca. 6
Copiah Aca. 55, Sylva-Bay Aca. 21
Corinth 21, Tishomingo County 12
Crystal Springs 44, McLaurin 0
Deer Creek School 36, Columbus Christian 32
Delta Aca. 26, Central Academy 20
DeSoto Central 44, Olive Branch 26
East Central 49, Pass Christian 16
East Marion 22, Richton 0
East Side 50, Humphreys 24
East Union 24, Mantachie 6
East Webster 14, Winona 7
Florence 48, North Pike 34
Forest 48, Choctaw County 24
Forest Hill 21, Jim Hill 6
George County 55, D’Iberville 21
Greenville Christian 62, Central Holmes 22
Grenada 35, Ridgeland 6
Gulfport 38, Hancock 10
Hazlehurst 44, Franklin Co. 7
Heritage Aca. 42, Winston Aca. 14
Holmes County Central 21, Germantown 14
Horn Lake 44, Columbus 35
Houston 32, Kosciusko 15
Independence 48, Water Valley 20
Indianola Aca. 35, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 7
Itawamba AHS 63, Shannon 51
J.Z. George 6, Shaw 0
Jackson Aca. 42, East Rankin Aca. 0
Jackson Prep 56, Parklane Aca. 38
Kemper County 72, Choctaw Central 6
Kirk Aca. 34, DeSoto, Ark. 7
Kossuth 54, Belmont 29
Lafayette 56, Rosa Fort 8
Lake Cormorant 49, New Hope 34
Laurel 61, Wingfield 14
LeFlore 40, Leland 14
Louisville 42, Caledonia 35
Lumberton 46, Leake County 20
Madison Central 28, Warren Central 25
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 48, Pillow Aca. 35
Marshall Aca. 50, Lee Academy, Ark. 6
Marvell Academy, Ark. 54, Hebron Christian 0
McComb 38, Lawrence County 0
Mendenhall 40, Northeast Lauderdale 34
Meridian 25, Oak Grove 14
Middle College, Tenn. 28, J.F. Kennedy 22, OT
Morton 42, St. Andrew’s 10
Moss Point 41, Vancleave 10
Nanih Waiya 55, French Camp 7
New Albany 24, Byhalia 6
Newton 26, Clarkdale 8
Newton Co. Aca. 42, Wayne Aca. 8
North Pontotoc 15, Mooreville 11
Northwest Rankin 49, Callaway 34
Noxapater 56, McAdams 6
Noxubee County 41, Leake Central 13
Oxford 48, Lewisburg 13
Palmer 34, Holly Springs 7
Park Place Christian Academy 82, Rebul Aca. 30
Pascagoula 39, West Harrison 7
Pearl 42, Terry 6
Pearl River Central 48, Long Beach 28
Perry Central 53, St. Patrick 0
Philadelphia 38, Southeast Lauderdale 22
Picayune 56, Hattiesburg 48
Pisgah 38, Pelahatchie 28
Poplarville 34, Forrest Co. AHS 7
Prentiss 48, Loyd Star 16
Prentiss Christian 23, Hartfield Academy 16
Presbyterian Christian 49, Lamar School 29
Puckett 34, Lake 6
Purvis 36, Greene County 21
Quitman 40, Newton County 16
Raleigh 66, Magee 38
Ripley 21, Senatobia 14
Russell Christian Academy 46, Lyman Ward, Ala. 20
Sacred Heart 27, Salem 19
Sebastopol 34, Ethel 6
Seminary 27, West Marion 26
Smithville 55, West Lowndes 31
South Delta 30, O’Bannon 14
South Jones 40, Natchez 18
South Panola 35, Hernando 26
South Pike 27, Richland 20
South Pontotoc 48, Nettleton 19
St. Aloysius 28, Manchester Aca. 21
St. Joseph-Greenville 53, North Delta 0
St. Joseph-Madison 34, Scott Central 27
St. Martin 41, Harrison Central 7
St. Stanislaus 56, Bay 14
Starkville 70, Greenville 0
Starkville Aca. 28, Leake Aca. 27, 2OT
Stone 28, Gautier 7
Strayhorn 37, Coahoma Co. 18
Sumrall 35, Columbia 28
Taylorsville 34, Mize 8
Tensas Academy, La. 52, Strider Aca. 20
Tri-County Aca. 47, Benton Academy 0
Tupelo 38, Southaven 7
Tylertown 46, Collins 18
Union 37, Enterprise Clarke 20
Vardaman 62, Falkner 26
Velma Jackson 67, Amanda Elzy 0
Vicksburg 44, Lanier 0
Walnut 20, Potts Camp 0
Washington School 49, Magnolia Heights 14
Wayne County 31, West Jones 19
Wesson 34, Port Gibson 13
West Lauderdale 27, Northeast Jones 24
West Point 56, Center Hill 6
West Tallahatchie 20, Coahoma AHS 14
Wilkinson County 50, Jefferson County 12
Wilkinson County Christian Academy 52, Porter’s Chapel Aca. 0
Winona Christian 47, Bayou Aca. 20
Yazoo County 41, Ruleville 0
