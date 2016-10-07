North Dakota beats Canisius 6-0 in opener

Six different players scored goals on Friday as North Dakota began defense of its national hockey championship with a 6-0 win over outgunned Canisius.
The top-ranked Fighting Hawks (1-0-0) won for the sixth time in six games all-time against the Golden Griffins (0-1-0).
Sophomore Brock Boeser, who led North Dakota in scoring with 60 points last season, netted a goal and three assists. The Hawks scored twice in the first period and four more times in the second.
Austin Poganski, Shane Gersic, Rhett Gardner, Tyson Jost and Dixon Bowen also scored for the Hawks.
North Dakota goalie Cam Johnson made seven of his 17 stops in the third period to notch the shutout. Canisius goalie Simon Hofley had 29 saves.
North Dakota outshot Canisius 35-17.
Comments