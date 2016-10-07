St. Martin , Harrison Central rumble in Friday night football

St. Martin receiver Quan Walley catches a long pass for a touchdown from quarterback Wayne Overman III during game against Harrison Central.
St. Martin quarterback Wayne Overman III fires a pass downfield against Harrison Central.
St. Martin running back Ham McGee tries to run through the tackle of Harrison Central's Nehemiah Thompson.
St. Martin quarterback Wayne Overman III is brought down by Harrison Central's Rashaud Fairley and Joqundre Herlong.
St. Martin receiver Isaac Williams cuts between Harrison Central's Dartagnan Hawthorne and Davonte Pinkins.
St. Martin receiver Quan Walley catches a long pass for a touchdown over Harrison Central cornerback Khalil Roessling.
St. Martin receiver Kalem Reddix breaks a final tackle attempt to score the Yellowjackets first touchdown against Harrison Central.
Harrison Central quarterback Tavis Williams scrambles away from St. Martin's Keni Williams.
Harrison Central free safety Brandon Billingsley makes a diving attempt at St. Martin running back Ham McGee.
St. Martin receiver Kalem Reddix sprints past Harrison Central's Jordan Taylor and Nehemiah Thompson as he scores a touchdown.
St. Martin quarterback Wayne Overman III throws a sideline pass against Harrison Central.
St. Martin receiver Quan Walley runs into the end zone after catching touchdown pass over Harrison Central's Khalil Roessling.
St. Martin quarterback Wayne Overman III rumbles for a first down near the goal line against Harrison Central.
St. Martin receiver Kalem Reddix sprints for St. Martin's first touchdown against Harrison Central.
St. Martin kicker Sean Gomez boots a field goal against Harrison Central.
St. Martin running back Ham McGee tries to shed the tackle of Harrison Central's Joqundre Herlong.
St. Martin running back Ham McGee breaks for the sideline as Harrison Central's Davante Pinkins tries to make the stop.
Harrison Central quarterback Tavis Williams scrambles away from pressure against St. Martin.
St. Martin running back Ham McGee breaks a tackle of Harrison Central's Nehemiah Thompson.
Harrison Central quarterback Tavis Williams hands off to running back Keon Moore.
St. Martin receiver Kalem Reddix turns the corner against Harrison Central.
Harrison Central quarterback Tavis Williams tries to elude St. Martin's Clarence Brown.
