Tarik Cohen sets MEAC rushing mark in NC A&T's 35-0 win

Tarik Cohen ran for 200 yards to break the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference career rushing record and help North Carolina A&T beat Norfolk State 35-0 on Thursday night.
Cohen pushed his career total to 4,702 to break the mark of 4,660 set by South Carolina State's William Ford from 2006-09. Cohen passed Ford on a 62-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. Cohen ran off the right tackle, made a quick cut and burst up the middle of field, going untouched through the Spartans defense for the score.
Lamar Raynard had a TD pass and run in the first half to help the Aggies (4-1, 2-0) build a 14-0 lead. Oluwafemi Bamiro threw a 3-yard scoring pass to Denzel Keyes in the third quarter and Darryl Johnson recovered a blocked punt in the end zone to cap the scoring.
NC A&T held the Spartans (1-5, 0-3) to 137 yards of total offense.
