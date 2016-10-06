NJIT assistant athletic director Tim Camp dies

Tim Camp, the assistant athletic director for sports information at NJIT, has died. He was 59.
The school announced his death on Thursday. Camp, who had battled cancer, died on Wednesday.
Camp joined the NJIT staff in August 2005 following 16 years at Saint Peter's College in Jersey City, where he served as Assistant Director of Athletics for Sports Information.
He was inducted into the Saint Peter's Hall of Fame in 2008 and was also honored by the Met Basketball Writers Association with its Good Guy Award.
At NJIT, Camp's responsibilities included assisting in the administration of the athletics department, publicizing the activities of the Highlanders' 19 varsity teams, development and production of all the athletic publications, and overseeing the maintenance of the department's website.
"This is a loss for the entire NJIT community," said Lenny Kaplan, NJIT's assistant vice president/director of athletics. "I have known Tim for over 25 years, and knew him as a part-time consigliere, and always a friend. He had great recall, always with a story or bit of history."
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
