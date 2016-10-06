Sports

October 6, 2016 4:51 PM

Local baseball historian Higginbotham will speak Friday at Ohr Museum

By James Jones

jkjones@sunherald.com

Coast baseball historian Greg Higginbotham will be the guest speaker at noon Friday at the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum in Biloxi.

The D’Iberville resident will discuss the history of Biloxi Baseball at the Our Love Affair with Baseball series. The $10 luncheon includes admission to the multimedia exhibit.

Higginbotham graduated from St. Martin high school, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (1965), and Southern Miss (1968).

Higginbotham is a sports history freelancer who offers lectures on the evolution of baseball in the South.

For over 35 years, Higginbotham enjoyed a career in electrical engineering at Ingalls.

