Local baseball historian Higginbotham will speak Friday at Ohr Museum

Coast baseball historian Greg Higginbotham will be the guest speaker at noon Friday at the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum in Biloxi.
The D’Iberville resident will discuss the history of Biloxi Baseball at the Our Love Affair with Baseball series. The $10 luncheon includes admission to the multimedia exhibit.
Higginbotham graduated from St. Martin high school, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (1965), and Southern Miss (1968).
Higginbotham is a sports history freelancer who offers lectures on the evolution of baseball in the South.
For over 35 years, Higginbotham enjoyed a career in electrical engineering at Ingalls.
