Virginia Tech-North Carolina Preview Capsule

No. 25 Virginia Tech (3-1, 1-0 ACC) at No. 17 North Carolina (4-1, 2-0), 3:30 p.m. (ABC/ESPN2)
Line: North Carolina by 2½.
Series Record: Virginia Tech leads 20-12-6.
WHAT'S AT STAKE
This is the third game in a critical four-week stretch for reigning Coastal Division North Carolina, who have rallied for wins against Pittsburgh and Florida State with scores in the final 5 seconds. And the Hokies' reshaped offense under new coach Justin Fuente has them in position to contend in the traditionally wide-open division.
KEY MATCHUP
Virginia Tech's pass defense against UNC quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Trubisky has the Tar Heels' offense rolling. He's thrown for 400 yards for three straight games and he's one of four quarterbacks yet to throw an interception this year. The Hokies, led by longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster, boast the nation's No. 9 total defense and No. 10 pass defense.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
VIRGINIA TECH: WR Isaiah Ford. The junior is third in the ACC by averaging 94 yards receiving per game and has four touchdowns. He's coming off a 117-yard game and is one shy of tying the program's career record of 22 TD catches.
UNC: WR Ryan Switzer. The junior has had an ACC-record 30 catches over the past two games and is second in the ACC in receiving yardage (117.4 per game). And, of course, he's always a threat to break a big punt return with seven career TD returns — one shy of tying the NCAA record.
FACTS & FIGURES
This will be the first matchup between two ranked teams at UNC's Kenan Stadium since 2008, when the 21st-ranked Tar Heels beat No. 22 Georgia Tech. ... UNC has won 10 straight regular-season league games and 15 of its last 18 overall. ... Trubisky leads the nation by completing 76 percent of his passes while also ranking in the top 10 in passing efficiency. ... UNC is trying to win beat ranked teams in consecutive weeks for the first time since 2008. ... Virginia Tech has lost only once in Chapel Hill since joining the ACC in 2004. ... The Tar Heels won last year's meeting 30-27 in overtime in Frank Beamer's final home game as Hokies coach. Virginia Tech hasn't lost consecutive games to UNC since joining the league.
