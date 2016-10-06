Houston-Navy Preview Capsule

No. 6 Houston (5-0, 2-0 American) at Navy (3-1, 2-0), 3 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Line: Houston by 17.
Series Record: Houston leads 2-0.
WHAT'S AT STAKE
Houston seeks to move up the rankings and gain sole possession of first place in the AAC Western Division with its ninth straight win, dating back to last season. Navy looks to secure first place in the division and stretch its home winning streak to 13,
KEY MATCHUP
Navy defense vs. Houston QB Greg Ward Jr. Ward has completed 99 of his 140 pass attempts (71 percent) for 1,325 yards with eight touchdowns. He's also rushed for 178 yards and five scores. Ward is the key figure in an offense that's averaging 44.2 points and 506 yards. Navy is giving up 377.3 yards and 20.5 points per game.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Houston: LB Steven Taylor has 27 tackles, six for a loss, and 5.5 sacks. The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder is receiving glowing reviews from NFL scouts.
Navy: QB Will Worth is the leader of the Midshipmen's triple-option attack. He's scored five of Navy's 14 touchdowns and thrown for a score.
FACTS & FIGURES
This is first time in 15 years Navy has hosted an AP Top 10 team. Last was Georgia Tech in 2001. ... Houston is the only team in the country with more points (221) than rushing yards allowed (210). ... Navy has scored a rushing touchdown in 52 consecutive games. ... Houston beat Navy last year 52-31. ... Cougars have run 93 plays that gained at least 10 yards. ... Houston has scored in 204 straight games ... Navy has forced a turnover in 22 of 24 games, three of four this year. ... Fourteen players have caught a pass for Houston, and four have at least 19 catches. Navy has one player with more than three catches, Jamir Tillman with 18.
