Tennessee-Texas A&M Preview Capsule

No. 9 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) at No. 8 Texas A&M (5-0, 3-0), 3:30 p.m. (CBS)
Line: Texas A&M by 7
Series Record: Tennessee leads 2-0
WHAT'S AT STAKE
Both teams are trying to remain unbeaten before their upcoming showdowns with No. 1 Alabama. Tennessee has won 11 straight games over the last two years and hosts Alabama next week. Texas A&M gets next week off before visiting Alabama on Oct. 22.
KEY MATCHUP
Texas A&M offensive line vs. Tennessee defensive line. Tennessee's potent front four has been exceptional down the stretch of its last two games. DE Derek Barnett has posted two sacks each of the last two weeks. Texas A&M's offensive line has allowed just four sacks all season and has helped the Aggies average an SEC-leading 6.7 yards per carry.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Tennessee: WR Jauan Jennings. He's been the Volunteers' big-play threat the last two weeks. Jennings' 67-yard reception put Tennessee ahead for good in a 38-28 victory over Florida. He followed that up last week by catching a 43-yard Hail Mary in the final play of a 34-31 triumph at Georgia. The 6-foot-3 sophomore is averaging 17.8 yards per catch.
Texas A&M: QB Trevor Knight. Two years ago, Knight led Oklahoma to a 34-10 victory over Tennessee. Now the graduate transfer faces a much stronger Tennessee team. Knight has thrown for 1,261 yards and seven touchdowns with three interceptions. He also has rushed for 392 yards and six scores.
FACTS & FIGURES
This marks the first regular-season meeting between these two teams. Their only two previous matchups came in the postseason, as Tennessee won 3-0 in the 1957 Gator Bowl and 38-7 in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 1, 2005. ... Texas A&M is producing big plays without allowing them. The Aggies have 12 touchdowns of 20-plus yards and have given up only two touchdown plays of 15-plus yards. ... Tennessee has erased double-digit deficits in four of its five games. ... Texas A&M averages 6.7 yards per carry. The only other SEC team gaining at least 5.6 yards per rush is LSU (6.3). ... This is the third straight year Texas A&M has started 5-0. The last two years the Aggies went on to finish 8-5.
