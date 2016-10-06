William & Mary's athletic director sets retirement date

William & Mary's long-serving athletic director will retire at the end of June.
The university says a search committee will be formed to replace Terry Driscoll.
Driscoll has led the school's athletic programs from more than 21 years. The university says he's also the longest tenured athletic director among the East Coast schools that make up the Colonial Athletic Association.
Under his watch, William & Mary's varsity teams won more than 100 CAA championships. And more than 100 teams have had NCAA graduation rates of 100 percent.
Before his time at William & Mary, Driscoll worked in the corporate world of sports marketing. He's also a former professional basketball player. Driscoll said having five grandchildren significantly influenced his decision to retire.
Comments