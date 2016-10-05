D’Iberville’s Norwood lands on another NFL team

Former D'Iberville football standout Kevin Norwood has landed on another NFL team.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound receiver has been picked up Tuesday by the San Diego Chargers and added to their practice squad.
Norwood, who played at Alabama, was originally a fourth round selection by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2014 NFL Draft. He played in nine games as a rookie, catching nine passes for 102 yards.
Norwood, 27, was traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2015, but appeared in only one game and made no receptions.
Norwood made eight catches for 59 yards and one touchdown during the preseason with the Panthers, but suffered a hip injury in the final exhibition game. He spent a month on the reserve-injured list and was waived last week now that he is fully healthy.
