Defending state champion Trezevant allowed to resume season

Defending Tennessee Class 2A high school state champion Trezevant is resuming its football season as an investigation of the school continues.
Shelby County school officials announced Tuesday that the Memphis school would play out the remainder of the season and the team will end up forfeiting only one game. School officials said the move was made because the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association reported that no violations involving the football team had been found.
TSSAA spokesman Matthew Gillespie confirmed that the association hadn't found any information regarding "ineligible student-athletes at this point in time."
Shelby County officials said last week that an academic review had shown evidence of "some grade discrepancies" at Trezevant, and that a full internal investigation was underway. They announced Tuesday that the district's investigation is ongoing.
