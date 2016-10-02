Southern Miss defeats Rice in breakout performance

Southern Miss tight end Julian Allen has the ball knocked from his grasp by a Rice defender. Allen had just caught a long pass from Nick Mullens.
Southern Miss receiver Allenzae Staggers scores a touchdown against Rice after catching a deep pass from Nick Mullens.
Southern Miss quarterback Nick Mullens is brought down by Rice's Destri White.
Deanna Favre was the honorary coin tosser at the Southern Miss - Rice game.
Southern Miss tight end Julian Allen turns a flip before being brought down by Rice's J. T. Ibe.
Hall of Famer Brett Favre was on the sidelines prior to the Southern Miss - Rice game.
Southern Miss running back Ito Smith has the ball stripped from his grasp by a Rice defender.
Southern Miss running back Ito Smith races down the sideline for an apparent touchdown moments before a Rice player strips him of the ball.
Southern Miss receiver Isaiah Jones catches a pass over cornerback V. J. Banks. Instant replay ruled the pass was incomplete.
Southern Miss quarterback Nick Mullens is hit by Rice's Brian Womac moments after he threw a pass over the middle.
Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson wasn't happy with some of the calls made by the referees Saturday night.
Southern Miss receiver D. J. Thompson is pushed out of bounds by Rice cornerback J. T. Blasingame.
Southern Miss quarterback Nick Mullens is brought down by Rice defender Destri White.
Southern Miss tight end Julian Allen watches the ball bounce away from him after he was stripped by a Rice defender.
Southern Miss running back Ito Smith puts a move on Rice's J. T. Blasingame.
Southern Miss receiver Allenzae Staggers races down the sideline after catching a Nick Mullens pass.
Southern Miss tight end Julian Allen catches a Nick Mullens pass over the middle against Rice.
Southern Miss lineman Ja'Boree Poole sacks Rice quarterback Tyler Stehling.
Southern Miss tight end Julian Allen takes to the air after being hit by Rice's J. T. Ibe.
Southern Miss receiver Isaiah Jones tries to catch a pass off the helmet of Rice's V. J. Banks.
Rice quarterback Tyler Stehling grimaces as he is hit by Sherrod Ruff and Ja'Boree Poole of Southern Miss.
Southern Miss receiver Allenzae Staggers catches a deep pass from Nick Mullens for a touchdown against Rice.
Dylan Bradley of Southern Miss sacks Rice quarterback Tyler Stehling.
