Braves damage Tigers' playoff hopes with 5-3 win

Freddie Freeman and Nick Markakis homered, rookie Aaron Blair had a career-high 10 strikeouts and the last-place Atlanta Braves damaged the Detroit Tigers' playoff hopes with a 5-3 victory Saturday night.
Detroit, trying to return to the postseason after missing out last year, began the day a half-game behind Toronto for the second AL wild card. The Blue Jays were still playing in Boston, but the loss meant the Tigers no longer controlled their own fate.
The Tigers will have ace Justin Verlander on the mound Sunday. Depending on the playoff scenario, Detroit's regular season might extend with a makeup home game Monday against Cleveland.
Atlanta took a 5-2 lead in the seventh on Adonis Garcia's two-run single, but reliever Mauricio Cabrera loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth. Chaz Roe struck out Miguel Cabrera and got J.D. Martinez to ground into a double play.
Braves closer Jim Johnson gave up a run in the ninth on Jose Iglesias' infield single but retired pinch-hitter Victor Martinez on a grounder to earn his 19th save in 22 chances. The Braves have won 11 of 13 heading into the last game at Turner Field.
Freeman's 34th homer put the Braves up 2-1 in the fourth. Markakis' 13th made it 3-1 in the sixth.
Blair (2-7) began the night with an 8.02 ERA but gave up four hits, two runs and one walk in five innings. He kept the Tigers off balance early with a sharp curveball, striking out five of the first six batters he faced.
Detroit starter Jordan Zimmermann (9-7) allowed three hits, two runs, three walks and struck out two in four innings. In four starts since June 24, the right-hander is 0-4 with an 11.64 ERA.
Zimmermann, who left Washington to sign a $110 million, five-year contract last December, has struggled with groin and upper-body injuries in his first season with the Tigers. He threw 37 pitches in the fourth, getting the third out with the bases loaded
Detroit led 1-0 in the third after Ian Kinsler's RBI double and cut the lead to 3-2 in the seventh on Justin Upton's 31st homer.
Blair's previous high was five strikeouts in a win at Miami on May 28.
CAN'T THANK YOU ENOUGH
The Braves made a big point to acknowledge the man who steered their move to a new ballpark next year.
Tim Lee, who lost a re-election bid in July as Cobb County Commission chairman, threw out the ceremonial first pitch and then was greeted with a handshake from every player and coach. Team executives John Schuerholz, Bill Bartholomay, Mike Plant and Derek Schiller gave him a hug.
Lee secretly negotiated with the team for Cobb County to spend approximately $400 million in public money and build SunTrust Park, the Braves' new home after concluding their tenure at Turner Field on Sunday.
FAREWELL TO THE TED
The Braves announced that the finale is sold out. Turner Field's capacity is 49,586.
UP NEXT
Tigers: Verlander (16-8) leads the AL with 246 strikeouts and ranks second with a .206 opponents' batting average. He's 2-0 with a 3.21 ERA in two career starts against the Braves, each of them at Turner Field.
Braves: RHP Julio Teheran (6-10) did not get a decision in his last start, giving up 10 hits and six runs over four innings. The All-Star is 1-6 with a 3.84 ERA in 17 home starts.
Comments