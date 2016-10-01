Humphries, Gandy lead Murray St. past Austin Peay 45-17

KD Humphries passed for 455 yards and accounted for six touchdowns, Jordon Gandy had 13 receptions for 147 yards and three scores — all career highs — and Murray State cruised to a 45- 17 win over Austin Peay on Saturday night.
Humphries had a school record 49 completions on 60 attempts, threw for five TDs and ran for another.
Gandy caught scoring passes of 9 and 15 yards, and Jesse Blackburn added a 10-yard touchdown reception, in the second quarter as Murray State (1-4, 1-1 Ohio Valley) built a 24-3 lead.
Tommy Hays had a 22-yard touchdown run with 26 seconds left in the half to pull Austin Peay (0-4, 0-3) within 14 points but the Governors would get no closer.
Humphries capped a 12-play, 91-yard drive to open the second half with a 10-yard scoring run and added touchdown passes to Mitch Stults and Gandy in the fourth.
Hays completed 14 of 17 passes for 160 yards and had 62 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 13 carries.
