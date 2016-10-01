Sports

October 1, 2016 12:00 AM

Alabama prep scores

Associated Press

A.L. Johnson 58, J.F. Shields 0

Abbeville 32, Barbour County 12

Abbeville Christian Academy 43, Edgewood Academy 0

Alabama Christian Academy 14, Ashford 0

Aliceville 44, R.C. Hatch 6

Andalusia 37, Thomasville 0

Anniston 55, White Plains 13

Austin 27, Florence 7

Autauga Academy 21, Bessemer Academy 7

B.T. Washington 47, Headland 14

Baldwin County 44, Robertsdale 6

Bayside Academy 34, Hillcrest-Evergreen 33

Beauregard 49, Valley 0

Benjamin Russell 37, Chilton County 34

Billingsley 49, Verbena 34

Blount 25, Spanish Fort 0

Brantley 44, Houston County 14

Brewer 34, Fort Payne 9

Briarwood Christian 44, St. Clair County 6

Carroll-Ozark 38, Rehobeth 21

Cedar Bluff 35, Valley Head 6

Center Point 27, Walker 12

Central - Clay County 41, Lincoln 22

Central-Phenix City 43, Enterprise 24

Chambers Academy 49, Northside Methodist 46

Charles Henderson 42, Trinity Presbyterian 9

Cherokee 14, Shoals Christian 8

Cherokee County 30, Saks 7

Citronelle 41, Wilcox Central 14

Clarke County 35, Cottage Hill 16

Clay-Chalkville 23, Gardendale 20

Colbert County 59, Clements 0

Colbert Heights 32, Elkmont 15

Cold Springs 26, West End-Walnut Grove 16

Collinsville 13, Westbrook Christian 7, OT

Cordova 42, Dora 3

Corner 43, Curry 19

Crossville 41, Boaz 0

Cullman 25, Pell City 24

Dadeville 44, Tallassee 27

Dale County 34, Catholic-Montgomery 33

Daleville 14, Providence Christian 0

Daphne 50, B.C. Rain 3

Davidson 40, Mary Montgomery 20

Decatur 31, Athens 28

Demopolis 35, Dallas County 6

Donoho 38, Appalachian 7

Elba 54, Central-Hayneville 14

Etowah 61, Arab 41

Eufaula 28, Greenville 7

Evangel Christian Academy 14, South Montgomery County Academy 8

Evangel Christian School 32, Cornerstone Christian 14

Fairfield 44, Shelby County 14

Fairhope 30, Baker 21

Fayette County 33, Hamilton 14

Fort Dale Academy 12, Lee-Scott Academy 7

Fultondale 49, J.B. Pennington 34

Fyffe 42, Sand Rock 7

G.W. Long 43, Ariton 7

Gadsden 40, Buckhorn 14

Gaston 47, Asbury 0

Geneva 28, Straughn 12

Georgiana 43, Red Level 22

Geraldine 49, Brindlee Mountain 14

Glencoe 31, Pleasant Valley 6

Gordo 35, Oakman 14

Goshen 48, Zion Chapel 7

Greensboro 54, Holt 0

Guntersville 68, Douglas 0

Hackleburg 35, Phillips-Bear Creek 14

Hale County 38, Bibb County 27

Haleyville 31, Madison Academy 21

Handley 42, Childersburg 14

Hartselle 40, Hazel Green 18

Hayden 39, Springville 29

Hewitt-Trussville 59, Bob Jones 49

Highland Home 43, Autaugaville 8

Hillcrest 61, Paul Bryant 0

Hokes Bluff 27, Oneonta 24

Homewood 45, John Carroll Catholic 0

Hooper Academy 35, Crenshaw Christian Academy 20

Hoover 49, Oak Mountain 6

Hubbertville 42, Holy Spirit 21

Ider 42, Section 12

Isabella 40, Loachapoka 38

J.U. Blacksher 67, Saint Luke’s Episcopal 46

Jacksonville 23, Ashville 13

James Clemens 69, Grissom 7

Keith 38, Francis Marion 8

Kingwood Christian 21, Hope Christian 14

LaFayette 50, Horseshoe Bend 14

Lamar County 21, Red Bay 20

Lanett 48, Fayetteville 26

Lawrence County 20, East Limestone 14

Lee-Montgomery 41, Jeff Davis 13

Leeds 49, Holtville 22

Lexington 18, Lauderdale County 13

Linden 35, Sweet Water 7

Locust Fork 37, Holly Pond 31

Lowndes Academy 46, Wilcox Academy 12

Luverne 49, Calhoun 6

Lynn 62, Southeastern 33

Madison County 49, DAR 28

Maplesville def. Northview, Fla., forfeit

Marbury 40, Jemison 33

Marengo 20, Fruitdale 7

Marengo Academy 42, Sumter Academy 12

McAdory 54, Brookwood 15

McGill-Toolen 55, Alma Bryant 7

McKenzie 35, Kinston 14

Meek 52, Hubbard 15

Midfield 53, Carbon Hill 30

Millry 55, McIntosh 14

Minor 48, Carver-Birmingham 13

Mobile Christian 29, Flomaton 0

Montevallo 32, Greene County 14

Morgan Academy 20, Clarke Prep 12

Mountain Brook 40, Tuscaloosa County 0

Munford 53, Elmore County 28

Muscle Shoals 54, Columbia 7

New Brockton 45, Cottonwood 26

North Jackson 28, Randolph School 14

North Sand Mountain 28, New Hope 14

Northridge 28, Selma 6

Northside 27, Sipsey Valley 12

Notasulga 57, Ellwood Christian Academy 0

Oak Grove 32, West Blocton 26

Ohatchee 21, Walter Wellborn 0

Opelika 36, Helena 7

Opp 59, Slocomb 6

Oxford 24, Southside-Gadsden 21

Patrician Academy 21, Southern Academy 12

Pickens County 61, Brilliant 0

Piedmont 49, Weaver 15

Pike County 74, Central Coosa 22

Pike Liberal Arts 34, Glenwood 28

Pleasant Home 58, Florala 20

Prattville 37, Smiths Station 20

Prattville Christian Academy 60, Beulah 34

Ragland 28, Victory Chr. 7

Randolph County 21, Cleburne County 17

Reeltown 20, Ranburne 17

Rogers 10, Deshler 7

Russellville 54, St. John Paul II Catholic 7

Samson 47, Geneva County 21

Saraland 42, Gulf Shores 7

Sardis 38, Westminster Christian Academy 26

Satsuma 41, Escambia County 6

Scottsboro 41, Alexandria 28

Shades Valley 49, Parker 28

Sheffield 39, Hatton 21

Sidney Lanier 6, Dothan 3

South Choctaw Academy 57, North River Christian Academy 0

South Lamar 53, Marion County 0

Southern Choctaw 8, Leroy 7

Southside-Selma 40, B.B. Comer 20

Spain Park 42, Huffman 6

Sparkman 42, Huntsville 14

Sparta Academy 42, Coosa Valley Academy 14

Spring Garden 56, Coosa Christian 19

Springwood School 41, Southwest Georgia Academy, Ga. 6

St. James 26, Bullock County 14

St. Paul’s 28, Jackson 21

Stanhope Elmore 51, Russell County 7

Sulligent 35, Mars Hill Bible 8

Sumiton Christian 28, Falkville 6

Sumter Central High School 37, Central-Tuscaloosa 19

Susan Moore 56, Hanceville 21

Sylacauga 40, Talladega 14

Sylvania 27, Pisgah 26

T.R. Miller 41, Excel 8

Tanner 58, Cleveland 20

Tarrant 40, Winston County 16

Tharptown 29, Waterloo 21

Thompson 17, Vestavia Hills 10

Tuscaloosa Christian School 46, Ezekiel Academy 24

UMS-Wright 56, Faith Academy 0

Vigor 34, Williamson 20

Vina 42, Alabama School for the Deaf 6

Vincent 29, Woodland 27

Vinemont 35, Priceville 28

Washington County 42, Chickasaw 8

West Limestone 35, Danville 14

West Morgan 25, East Lawrence 22

West Point 38, Fairview 24

Wetumpka 35, Pelham 10

Wicksburg 46, Houston Academy 21

Wilson 20, Central-Florence 3

Winfield 32, Good Hope 0

Winterboro 35, Talladega County Central 24

Woodlawn 19, Moody 15

Woodville 35, Gaylesville 8

