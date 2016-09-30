Sports

September 30, 2016 11:56 PM

Mississippi prep scores

Associated Press

Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL

Adams Christian 28, Columbia Aca. 7

Amite County 36, Loyd Star 34

Amory 41, Itawamba 14

Baldwyn 58, Potts Camp 14

Bassfield 51, West Lincoln 0

Bay Springs 42, Union 38

Benton County 28, Belmont 14

Biloxi 27, Harrison Central 14

Booneville 41, Alcorn Central 21

Brandon 41, Forest Hill 24

Briarfield, La. 66, Rebul Aca. 6

Calhoun Aca. 26, Central Academy 20

Calhoun City 44, East Webster 6

Canton Aca. 55, Benton Academy 6

Cathedral 42, Trinity Episcopal 12

Central Holmes 28, De Soto, Ark. 23

Charleston 51, Water Valley 6

Clinton 45, Callaway 21

Columbus Christian 49, Oak Hill Aca. 35

Copiah Aca. 37, Silliman, La. 0

D’Iberville 45, Ocean Springs 22

East Union 54, H.W. Byers 0

Enterprise Clarke 48, Clarkdale (Meridian) 14

Ethel 38, Leake County 24

Eupora 27, Okolona 0

Florence 37, Richland 13

Forest 15, Philadelphia 12

Forrest Co. AHS 30, Columbia 27

Franklin Academy 42, Christian Collegiate 21

Gautier 55, Pearl River Central 26

George County 36, Gulfport 14

Germantown 23, Grenada 20

Greenville Christian 52, Tunica Academy 12

Greenwood 39, Yazoo City 14

Hamilton 12, Biggersville 6

Hartfield Academy 34, Winston Aca. 14

Hattiesburg 63, Long Beach 7

Hazlehurst 58, Wesson 21

Heritage Aca. 30, West Lowndes 26

Hernando 28, Southaven 26

Holmes County Central 40, Canton 39

Horn Lake 41, DeSoto Central 10

Houston 41, Caledonia 17

Humphreys Aca. 45, Unity Christian 16

Independence 29, Holly Springs 12

Indianola Aca. 43, Winona Christian 14

J.Z. George 35, Coahoma AHS 8

Jackson Prep 28, Jackson Aca. 0

Kemper Aca. 66, Delta Streets 16

Kemper County 40, Choctaw County 7

Kirk Aca. 21, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 14

Kossuth 61, New Site 18

Lafayette 28, Ripley 14

Lake Cormorant 55, Lewisburg 6

Lamar School 34, East Rankin Aca. 31

Laurel 69, Natchez 21

Lawrence County 21, North Pike 13

LeFlore County 28, West Bolivar 24

Louisville 42, Leake Central 11

Lumberton 46, Salem 21

Madison Central 35, Murrah 0

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 49, Magnolia Heights 13

Manchester Aca. 31, Leake Aca. 28

Marshall Aca. 59, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 6

Marvell Academy, Ark. 50, Strider Aca. 0

McComb 45, South Pike 20

Mendenhall 20, Newton County 14

Mize 22, Richton 6

Mooreville 38, Aberdeen 24

Morton 58, Magee 52

Moss Point 14, East Central 12

Mount Olive 40, Bogue Chitto 6

Nanih Waiya 48, McAdams 2

New Hope 55, Center Hill 27

Newton 20, Heidelberg 14

North Delta 48, Bayou Aca. 20

North Forrest 54, East Marion 40

North Panola 32, Palmer 20

North Pontotoc 52, Nettleton 41

North Sunflower Aca. 68, Delta Aca. 8

Northeast Jones 32, Northeast Lauderdale 0

Northwest Rankin 28, Starkville 7

Noxapater 59, Montgomery County 6

Noxubee County 30, Kosciusko 0

O’Bannon 40, Riverside 18

Oxford 42, Saltillo 0

Parklane Aca. 44, Brookhaven Aca. 6

Pascagoula 19, Stone County 17

Pass Christian 34, Bay St. Louis 6

Pearl 34, Meridian 13

Petal 49, Oak Grove 28

Picayune 59, West Harrison County 21

Pisgah 45, Lake 13

Pontotoc 44, Corinth 8

Poplarville 60, Greene County 13

Prentiss 40, Enterprise Lincoln 6

Prentiss Christian 52, Porter’s Chapel Aca. 0

Provine 22, Wingfield 14

Puckett 27, St. Joseph-Madison 7

Purvis 42, Sumrall 13

Raleigh 48, Crystal Springs 6

Raymond 28, Gentry 26

Ridgeland 47, Lanier 0

Rosa Fort 34, Byhalia 18

Ruleville 36, Humphreys 12

Scott Central 51, Pelahatchie 25

Sebastopol 30, Durant 13

Seminary 37, Collins 28

Senatobia 34, New Albany 6

Shannon 28, Tishomingo County 12

Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 38, Tensas Academy, La. 14

Simmons 38, Shaw 0

Simpson Aca. 40, Central Hinds Aca. 14

Smithville 48, Falkner 7

South Jones 14, West Jones 7

South Panola 19, Olive Branch 0

South Pontotoc 50, Hatley 12

Southeast Lauderdale 70, Choctaw Central 22

St. Andrew’s 37, McLaurin 7

St. Joseph-Greenville 55, St. Aloysius 21

St. Martin 43, Hancock 15

St. Stanislaus 42, Vancleave 8

Starkville Aca. 28, French Camp 9

Strayhorn 21, Vardaman 6

Stringer 38, Sacred Heart 34

Terry 46, Jackson Jim Hill 13

Tri-County Aca. 41, Clinton Christian Academy 0

Tupelo 43, Columbus 27

Tylertown 14, Perry Central 12, OT

Velma Jackson 21, East Side 18

Vicksburg 35, Neshoba Central 7

Walnut 50, Mantachie 27

Warren Central 56, Greenville 34

Wayne Aca. 23, Sylva-Bay Aca. 20

Wayne County 31, Brookhaven 16

West Lauderdale 20, Quitman 0

West Marion 44, St. Patrick 6

West Point 20, Clarksdale 17

West Tallahatchie 36, Coahoma Co. 6

Wilkinson County 48, Franklin Co. 19

Winona 35, Bruce 16

Yazoo County 45, Amanda Elzy 0

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Pascagoula stages dramatic 4th quarter comeback over Stone

View more video

Sports Videos