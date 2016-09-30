Mississippi prep scores

Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL
Adams Christian 28, Columbia Aca. 7
Amite County 36, Loyd Star 34
Amory 41, Itawamba 14
Baldwyn 58, Potts Camp 14
Bassfield 51, West Lincoln 0
Bay Springs 42, Union 38
Benton County 28, Belmont 14
Biloxi 27, Harrison Central 14
Booneville 41, Alcorn Central 21
Brandon 41, Forest Hill 24
Briarfield, La. 66, Rebul Aca. 6
Calhoun Aca. 26, Central Academy 20
Calhoun City 44, East Webster 6
Canton Aca. 55, Benton Academy 6
Cathedral 42, Trinity Episcopal 12
Central Holmes 28, De Soto, Ark. 23
Charleston 51, Water Valley 6
Clinton 45, Callaway 21
Columbus Christian 49, Oak Hill Aca. 35
Copiah Aca. 37, Silliman, La. 0
D’Iberville 45, Ocean Springs 22
East Union 54, H.W. Byers 0
Enterprise Clarke 48, Clarkdale (Meridian) 14
Ethel 38, Leake County 24
Eupora 27, Okolona 0
Florence 37, Richland 13
Forest 15, Philadelphia 12
Forrest Co. AHS 30, Columbia 27
Franklin Academy 42, Christian Collegiate 21
Gautier 55, Pearl River Central 26
George County 36, Gulfport 14
Germantown 23, Grenada 20
Greenville Christian 52, Tunica Academy 12
Greenwood 39, Yazoo City 14
Hamilton 12, Biggersville 6
Hartfield Academy 34, Winston Aca. 14
Hattiesburg 63, Long Beach 7
Hazlehurst 58, Wesson 21
Heritage Aca. 30, West Lowndes 26
Hernando 28, Southaven 26
Holmes County Central 40, Canton 39
Horn Lake 41, DeSoto Central 10
Houston 41, Caledonia 17
Humphreys Aca. 45, Unity Christian 16
Independence 29, Holly Springs 12
Indianola Aca. 43, Winona Christian 14
J.Z. George 35, Coahoma AHS 8
Jackson Prep 28, Jackson Aca. 0
Kemper Aca. 66, Delta Streets 16
Kemper County 40, Choctaw County 7
Kirk Aca. 21, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 14
Kossuth 61, New Site 18
Lafayette 28, Ripley 14
Lake Cormorant 55, Lewisburg 6
Lamar School 34, East Rankin Aca. 31
Laurel 69, Natchez 21
Lawrence County 21, North Pike 13
LeFlore County 28, West Bolivar 24
Louisville 42, Leake Central 11
Lumberton 46, Salem 21
Madison Central 35, Murrah 0
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 49, Magnolia Heights 13
Manchester Aca. 31, Leake Aca. 28
Marshall Aca. 59, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 6
Marvell Academy, Ark. 50, Strider Aca. 0
McComb 45, South Pike 20
Mendenhall 20, Newton County 14
Mize 22, Richton 6
Mooreville 38, Aberdeen 24
Morton 58, Magee 52
Moss Point 14, East Central 12
Mount Olive 40, Bogue Chitto 6
Nanih Waiya 48, McAdams 2
New Hope 55, Center Hill 27
Newton 20, Heidelberg 14
North Delta 48, Bayou Aca. 20
North Forrest 54, East Marion 40
North Panola 32, Palmer 20
North Pontotoc 52, Nettleton 41
North Sunflower Aca. 68, Delta Aca. 8
Northeast Jones 32, Northeast Lauderdale 0
Northwest Rankin 28, Starkville 7
Noxapater 59, Montgomery County 6
Noxubee County 30, Kosciusko 0
O’Bannon 40, Riverside 18
Oxford 42, Saltillo 0
Parklane Aca. 44, Brookhaven Aca. 6
Pascagoula 19, Stone County 17
Pass Christian 34, Bay St. Louis 6
Pearl 34, Meridian 13
Petal 49, Oak Grove 28
Picayune 59, West Harrison County 21
Pisgah 45, Lake 13
Pontotoc 44, Corinth 8
Poplarville 60, Greene County 13
Prentiss 40, Enterprise Lincoln 6
Prentiss Christian 52, Porter’s Chapel Aca. 0
Provine 22, Wingfield 14
Puckett 27, St. Joseph-Madison 7
Purvis 42, Sumrall 13
Raleigh 48, Crystal Springs 6
Raymond 28, Gentry 26
Ridgeland 47, Lanier 0
Rosa Fort 34, Byhalia 18
Ruleville 36, Humphreys 12
Scott Central 51, Pelahatchie 25
Sebastopol 30, Durant 13
Seminary 37, Collins 28
Senatobia 34, New Albany 6
Shannon 28, Tishomingo County 12
Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 38, Tensas Academy, La. 14
Simmons 38, Shaw 0
Simpson Aca. 40, Central Hinds Aca. 14
Smithville 48, Falkner 7
South Jones 14, West Jones 7
South Panola 19, Olive Branch 0
South Pontotoc 50, Hatley 12
Southeast Lauderdale 70, Choctaw Central 22
St. Andrew’s 37, McLaurin 7
St. Joseph-Greenville 55, St. Aloysius 21
St. Martin 43, Hancock 15
St. Stanislaus 42, Vancleave 8
Starkville Aca. 28, French Camp 9
Strayhorn 21, Vardaman 6
Stringer 38, Sacred Heart 34
Terry 46, Jackson Jim Hill 13
Tri-County Aca. 41, Clinton Christian Academy 0
Tupelo 43, Columbus 27
Tylertown 14, Perry Central 12, OT
Velma Jackson 21, East Side 18
Vicksburg 35, Neshoba Central 7
Walnut 50, Mantachie 27
Warren Central 56, Greenville 34
Wayne Aca. 23, Sylva-Bay Aca. 20
Wayne County 31, Brookhaven 16
West Lauderdale 20, Quitman 0
West Marion 44, St. Patrick 6
West Point 20, Clarksdale 17
West Tallahatchie 36, Coahoma Co. 6
Wilkinson County 48, Franklin Co. 19
Winona 35, Bruce 16
Yazoo County 45, Amanda Elzy 0
