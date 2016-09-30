Sports

September 30, 2016 11:56 PM

Louisiana Prep Scores

Associated Press

Abbeville 22, North Vermilion 21

Acadiana 35, Sulphur 28

Airline 21, Captain Shreve 0

Albany 62, North Central 8

Amite 38, Livonia 14

Arcadia 46, Homer 26

Ascension Catholic 16, White Castle 14

Ascension Christian School 34, Houma Christian 20

Ascension Episcopal 42, Gueydan 6

Avoyelles 20, Vidalia 13

B.T. Washington 28, Madison 18

Baker 36, Glen Oaks 18

Barbe 33, New Iberia 14

Bastrop 21, Richwood 20

Baton Rouge Catholic 31, Teurlings Catholic 14

Baton Rouge Episcopal 50, Capitol 14

Beau Chene 25, St. Edmund Catholic 6

Benton 28, North DeSoto 7

Briarfield 66, Rebul Aca., Miss. 6

Bunkie 33, Montgomery 14

Carencro 35, Breaux Bridge 14

Carroll 36, General Trass (Lake Providence) 6

Cecilia 25, Lafayette 3

Cedar Creek 51, Ringgold 0

Central 17, McKinley 15

Chalmette 40, East Jefferson 7

Christian Life Academy 20, Northeast 12

Comeaux 32, Sam Houston 28

Copiah Aca., Miss. 37, Silliman 0

Country Day 55, Pope John Paul II 23

Covenant Christian Academy 28, Pointe Coupee Catholic 21

Crowley 27, DeQuincy 0

Delhi 41, Tensas 24

Delhi Charter 32, Beekman 0

Denham Springs 21, St. Michael 18

DeRidder 30, Westlake 14

Destrehan 44, Terrebonne 0

Dunham 63, Mentorship Academy 7

E.D. White 42, Franklin 16

East Beauregard 38, South Cameron 14

Ellender 41, St. Martinville 27

Elton 29, Hamilton Christian Academy 19

Erath 55, Berwick 36

Fair Park 20, Shreveport Northwood 14

Ferriday 26, Washington-Marion 7

Franklinton 42, Church Point 27

Grant 44, Lena Northwood 14

H.L. Bourgeois 42, Central Lafourche 35

Hahnville 43, St. Thomas More 42

Haughton 44, Southwood 14

Haynesville 40, Plain Dealing 8

Iowa 41, Leesville 27

Jena 48, Winnfield 14

Jesuit 38, Holy Cross 0

John Ehret 43, Higgins 14

Kaplan 45, Patterson 20

Kinder 55, Iota 6

King 45, Fisher 24

Lake Area New Tech Early College 20, Belle Chasse 7

Lake Charles College Prep 29, Grand Lake 13

Lakeview 42, LaSalle 14

Landry/Walker 59, Bonnabel 0

Logansport 33, Mansfield 27

Loyola College Prep 48, Sterlington 28

Lutcher 55, KIPP Renaissance 0

Madison Prep 56, East Feliciana 6

Many 31, Jonesboro-Hodge 13

Marksville 28, Peabody 19

McMain 34, De La Salle 16

Minden 34, Huntington 18

Natchitoches Central 33, Franklin Parish 30

New Iberia Catholic 62, Delcambre 6

North Webster 23, North Caddo 21

Northlake Christian 22, Pine 17

Northwest 56, False River Academy 14

Notre Dame 44, Loreauville 22

Oak Grove 47, Sicily Island 6

Oberlin 32, Merryville 6

Opelousas 7, Ville Platte 6

Opelousas Catholic 41, Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 21

Ouachita Christian 22, Alexandria 12

Parkview Baptist 42, Brusly 7

Pickering 26, Mangham 15

Pineville 16, St. Louis 13

Plaquemine 29, South Lafourche 13

Port Barre 13, Basile 7

Rayne 28, Eunice 27

Rayville 34, Block 6

Red River 24, Green Oaks 21

Ruston 28, Wossman 0

Saint Paul’s 63, Hammond 0

Sci Academy 31, Clark 0

Scotlandville 36, Ouachita Parish 14

Sharkey-Issaquena Aca., Miss. 38, Tensas Academy 14

South Beauregard 38, Vinton 16

South Plaquemines 20, Varnado 14

Southern Lab 47, St. John 0

St. Amant 52, South Terrebonne 7

St. Charles Catholic 22, East Ascension 0

St. Frederick Catholic 45, Delta Charter 20

St. Helena Central 46, Archbishop Hannan 0

St. James 57, Lusher Charter 21

St. Martin’s 48, Ecole Classique 0

St. Mary’s 62, Lakeside 20

St. Thomas Aquinas 19, Springfield 11

Tara 22, Pine Prairie 14

Thibodaux 38, East St. John 28

Tioga 20, Holy Savior Menard 12

Union Parish 43, Calvary Baptist Academy 40

University (Lab) 31, Port Allen 28

Vandebilt Catholic 46, Newman 41

Vermilion Catholic 40, Hanson Memorial 12

Walker 62, Assumption 16

Welsh 49, Rosepine 6

West Feliciana 42, Donaldsonville 8

West Monroe 61, Ridgeway, Tenn. 36

West Ouachita 39, Caldwell Parish 19

West St. John 32, Woodlawn (BR) 7

West St. Mary 34, Jeanerette 30

Westgate 28, Northside 6

Westminster Christian 20, Morgan City 14

Zachary 33, Dutchtown 7

