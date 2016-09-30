Stone High, Pascagoula battle in Friday night football

Stone Pascagoula during the first quarter of their game at A.L. May stadium in Perkinston on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Stone running back Terrion Avery carries for a first down against Pascagoula during the first quarter of their game at A.L. May stadium in Perkinston on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.
Stone wide receiver Nick Brown is hit by Pascagoula's Laterrance Addison after a first-down catch during the second quarter of their game at A.L. May stadium in Perkinston on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.
Pascagoula's Adrian Johnson tackles Stone running back Terrion Avery during the first quarter of their game at A.L. May stadium in Perkinston on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.
Pascagoula running back Reginald Hunter hits a hole against Stone during the second quarter of their game at A.L. May stadium in Perkinston on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.
Players scramble for a fumble by Pascagoula quarterback Hunter Collins during the second quarter of their game against Stone at A.L. May stadium in Perkinston on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.
Stone's Colby Willis and Preston Stringer(12) hit Pascagoula running back Reginald Hunter for a loss during the second quarter of their game at A.L. May stadium in Perkinston on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.
Stone defensive end Colby Willis drops an interception on a pass intended for Pascagoula's Adam Panni during the first quarter of their game at A.L. May stadium in Perkinston on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.
Stone safety R'tarriun Johnson returns an interception against Pascagoula during the second quarter of their game at A.L. May stadium in Perkinston on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.
Stone quarterback Preston Stringer throws the ball against Pascagoula during the second quarter of their game at A.L. May stadium in Perkinston on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.
Pascagoula running back Dalvin Abney eludes Stone tight end Trey Wegner during the first quarter of their game at A.L. May stadium in Perkinston on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.
Stone's Enrique Whaley knocks Pascagoula running back Javarous Walker out of bounds during the first quarter of their game at A.L. May stadium in Perkinston on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.
Stone coach John Feaster talks to defensive end Spencer Edwards after a Pascagoula touchdown during the first quarter of their game at A.L. May stadium in Perkinston on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.
Pascagoula coach Lewis Sims talks to a referee during the second quarter of their game against Stone at A.L. May stadium in Perkinston on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.
