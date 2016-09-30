D'Iberville and Ocean Springs battle at Greyhound Stadium

Ocean Springs quarterback Malcolm Magee throws the ball while competing against D'Iberville on Friday, September 30, 2016, in Ocean Springs.
D'Iberville quarterback Michael Kozlowski falls back while competing against Ocean Springs on Friday, September 30, 2016.
The D'Iberville defense stops Ocean Springs quarterback Malcolm Magee as he runs the ball on Friday, September 30, 2016, in Ocean Springs.
Ocean Springs' Davontay Keys returns the ball for a touchdown against D'Iberville on Friday, September 30, 2016, in Ocean Springs.
Ocean Springs' Ethan Ramsey runs the ball against D'Iberville on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Ocean Springs' Ethan Ramsey runs the ball against D'Iberville on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Ocean Springs' Austin Williams slips away from D'Iberville's DJ Polk on Friday, September 30, 2016.
Ocean Springs students cheer as the Greyhounds take on D'Iberville on Friday, September 30, 2016, in Ocean Springs.
D'Iberville's Ja'Quavis Foster runs the ball against D'Iberville on Friday, September 30, 2016, in Ocean Springs.
