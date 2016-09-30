Blues forward Jaden Schwartz out a month with broken elbow

St. Louis Blues forward Jaden Schwartz will miss at least a month after hurting his left elbow in practice.
The Blues announced the timetable on Schwartz's return Friday, a day after he was injured in training camp.
Schwartz has played five seasons in NHL. He is coming off an injury-shortened season in which he missed 49 games because of a broken left ankle. He had eight goals and 14 assists in 33 games and added four goals and 10 assists in 20 playoff games.
Overall, he has 70 goals and 87 assists in 240 career games.
The Blues re-signed Schwartz to a five-year, $26.75 million contract in July.
