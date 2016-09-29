Biloxi’s Kirkland will speak Friday at Ohr Museum

Former Southern Miss and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College baseball player Cliff Kirkland will be the guest speaker at noon Friday at the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum in Biloxi.
Kirkland will discuss his playing career at the Our Love Affair with Baseball series. The $10 luncheon includes admission to the multimedia exhibit.
Kirkland was one of two Caucasian players to integrate the Biloxi Dodgers, a semipro team left over from the Negro Leagues’ Southern Division. He played shortstop and leadoff hitter for the Dodgers for six years and inducted into the Biloxi Sports Hall of Fame in 2012. He’s also a former sports writer and editor at the South Mississippi Sun and Sun Herald.
Currently, Kirkland is the civic innovation and development officer for the city of Biloxi.
