September 29, 2016 2:48 AM

Authorities: Man stabbed in leg on Cornell University campus

The Associated Press
ITHACA, N.Y.

Authorities say a 27-year-old central New York man was stabbed in the leg during a fight on the campus of Cornell University.

Ithaca Police Department Deputy Chief Vince Monticello says in a release the Dryden man was stabbed Wednesday night on the Stewart Avenue Bridge in Ithaca following a dispute. The two suspects fled on foot.

The man was hospitalized. His condition wasn't immediately known.

Police say one of the suspects may have been wearing a red T-shirt and the other was described as having a "man bun."

The university's emergency alert system previously said one of the men may have had a handgun.

Cornell University Interim President Hunter Rawlings III says in a statement the victim is not affiliated with the university.

Police are investigating.

Comments

