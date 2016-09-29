Authorities: Man stabbed in leg on Cornell University campus

Authorities say a 27-year-old central New York man was stabbed in the leg during a fight on the campus of Cornell University.
Ithaca Police Department Deputy Chief Vince Monticello says in a release the Dryden man was stabbed Wednesday night on the Stewart Avenue Bridge in Ithaca following a dispute. The two suspects fled on foot.
The man was hospitalized. His condition wasn't immediately known.
Police say one of the suspects may have been wearing a red T-shirt and the other was described as having a "man bun."
The university's emergency alert system previously said one of the men may have had a handgun.
Cornell University Interim President Hunter Rawlings III says in a statement the victim is not affiliated with the university.
Police are investigating.
