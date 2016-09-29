Kunitz scores twice in third, Penguins beat Blackhawks 2-0

Chris Kunitz scored two third-period goals in the defending Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins' 2-0 exhibition victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night.
Kunitz scored on a power play 2:31 into the third, and added his second 6:48 later.
Tristan Jarry made 30 saves for Pittsburgh for the shutout.
Chicago's Scott Darling stopped 33 shots.
GLENDENING, OTT HELP RED WINGS BEAT BRUINS
At Boston, Luke Glendening and Steve Ott each had a goal and an assist to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Boston Bruins 5-1.
Drew Miller, Anthony Manta and Kyle Criscuolo also scored for Detroit, and Jared Coreau made 35 saves.
Austin Czarina scored for Boston.
Malcolm Subban started for the Bruins and allowed four goals on 34 shots in two periods. Dan Vladar stopped seven of eight shots in the third.
KONECY LEADS FLYERS PAST DEVILS
In Allentown, Pennsylvania, Travis Konecy had a goal and an assist in the second period in the Philadelphia Flyers' 2-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils.
Konecy deflected Andrew MacDonald's point shot past Keith Kinkaid 4:30 into the second period to open the scoring. Four minutes and 34 seconds later, Philadelphia's 2015 first-round pick set up Michael Raffl's goal.
Anthony Stolarz and Alex Lyon split time in goal for the Flyers. Stolarz made 11 saves, and Lyon stopped seven shots. Kinkaid played the entire game in net for New Jersey, finishing with 22 saves.
AVALANCHE RALLY PAST STARS
In Denver, Francois Beauchemin, Ben Smith and Patrick Wiercioch scored third-period goals in the Colorado Avalanche's 4-2 comeback victory over the Dallas Stars.
Joe Whitney had a first-period goal for the Avalanche.
Radek Faksa scored twice in the second for Dallas.
Colorado's Kent Simpson stopped all seven shots he faced in the third period to get the win. Calvin Pickard started for the Avalanche and allowed both goals on 24 shots.
Stars goalie Philippe Desrosiers allowed two third-period goals on four shots and took the loss. Starter Antti Niemi made 14 saves on 15 shots in the first two periods.
RODIN BREAKS TIE, CANUCKS TOP OILERS
In Vancouver, British Columbia, Anton Rodin broke a tie on a power play with 4:07 left and Vancouver Canucks beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-3.
Joseph LaBate, Troy Stecher, Brendan Gaunce, and Erik Gudbranson also scored for Vancouver.
Drake Caggiula scored twice and Griffin Reinhart had a goal for Edmonton.
With Benoit Pouliot off for tripping, Rodin one-timed a pass from Stecher for the go-ahead goal.
KINGS CROWN DUCKS
In Los Angeles, California, Devin Setoguchi, Tom Gilbert, Dustin Brown, Nic Dowd and Justin Auger recorded two points each to lead the Los Angeles Kings to a 6-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks.
Eleven Kings recorded a point in the win.
Dowd scored two goals, while Setoguchi, Brown, Auger and Andy Andreoff added one apiece.
Peter Budaj and Thomas McCollum split time in goal for Los Angeles. Budaj stopped all 14 shots he faced, while McCollum made 12 saves.
Brandon Montour scored Anaheim's only goal.
The Anaheim tandem of Dustin Tokarski and Yann Danis each allowed three goals. Tokarski started the game and finished with 25 saves. Danis, who came into the game in the second period, had 17 stops.
