Neagle has late goal, assist, United beats Crew 3-0

Lloyd Sam opened the scoring in the 71st minute, Lamar Neagle had a late goal and assist, and D.C. United beat the Columbus Crew 3-0 on Wednesday night for their first two-game winning streak of the season.
D.C. United (9-9-13) remained in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, but moved just two points behind fourth-place Philadelphia. Columbus (7-12-11) is ninth.
Sam used a diagonal run to get to Luciano Acosta's chipped ball inside the box and Sam did a half turn to finish with his left foot. The duo had a give-and-go in the 61st minute, but goalkeeper Steve Clark came out of his area and Acosta's shot went just wide.
Sam was subbed off for Neagle in the 72nd minute.
Neagle finished from distance in the 86th and four minutes later, Neagle won a long ball from goalkeeper Bill Hamid down the right sideline, dribbled into the box and found Alvaro Saborio near the penalty spot.
It was United's second win in the last 10 meetings with the Crew.
