Kemp homers, Castro has 3 RBIs, Braves rout Phillies 12-2

Matt Kemp hit a two-run homer, Daniel Castro had three RBIs and Dansby Swanson also drove in two runs, leading the surging Atlanta Braves to a 12-2 rout of the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.
Mike Foltynewicz (9-5) pitched two-hit ball over five innings in his first start since Sept. 12, when he left a game against Miami with a left calf contusion.
The Braves won for the ninth time in their last 10 games, building some momentum for 2017 and their move to SunTrust Park. They have 21 victories in 34 games since Aug. 21, bouncing back from a dismal start.
Adam Morgan (2-11) lasted five innings, giving up 10 hits and nine runs, the most he's allowed in a dismal season.
