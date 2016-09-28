Tigers tap Zimmermann to start Friday against Braves

Jordan Zimmermann is set to pitch Friday night for the playoff-chasing Detroit Tigers in what would be his first start in nearly three weeks.
Zimmermann has been trying to regain his effectiveness after missing significant time with neck issues. He allowed six runs in one inning Sept. 10 in his most recent start. The right-hander has pitched only once since then, allowing a run in three relief innings this past Sunday.
The Tigers entered Wednesday trailing Baltimore by one game for the American League's second wild card. Manager Brad Ausmus said Zimmermann (9-6) will start Friday at Atlanta, but he hasn't decided between Matt Boyd and Buck Farmer for Saturday. Justin Verlander is in line to pitch the regular-season finale Sunday.
