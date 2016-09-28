East Central's Tony Brown talks about huge numbers

East Central junior running back Tony Brown is on pace for 3,000 yards rushing.
New Orleans Saints

Saints fans for 50 years

Alice Wittman and her husband, Frank, have been season ticket holders since the New Orleans Saints team was born Nov. 1, 1967. She talks about how they first bought tickets and the early years at Tulane Stadium. This season marks the 50th anniversary of the franchise.

High School Sports

Sports Guys: Gulfport set to take on Picayune

Sun Herald reporters Patrick Magee and Patrick Ochs are back for week four of prep football on the Mississippi Coast. They talk about the big games this Friday, including Gulfport at Picayune, George County at Pascagoula, St. Stanislaus at Brother Martin and Harrison Central at Pearl River Central.

