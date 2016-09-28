Student arrested for wearing gorilla mask to protest

A student at East Tennessee State University has been arrested for disrupting a Black Lives Matter event on campus wearing a gorilla mask, carrying around a rope and trying to hand out bananas.
Media outlets report (http://bit.ly/2d5FYBy ) that Tristan Rettke was charged with one count of civil rights intimidation.
Witnesses took photos and video of the man walking up to demonstrators carrying a burlap sack that had a marijuana leaf and a Confederate battle flag printed on it. Rettke told police that we went to the event to provoke protesters.
The university in a statement expressed outrage at Rettke's conduct and commended students for exercising restraint in the face of offensive behavior.
