Mississippi Valley State coach Comegy downplays Saturday return to Jackson State

Jackson State looks to continue its dominance over Mississippi Valley State. The two in-state rivals collide at 6 p.m. Saturday at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The Tigers (1-3, 1-1 SWAC) have won 21 of the last 22 meetings, leading the all-time series 55-6-2. Valley coach Rick Comegy beat his former team 27-23 two years ago in Jackson.
“We have to go down there and play errorless football,” Comegy said in a SWAC Teleconference call this week. “We have to keep it simple and prepare for what they’re doing.”
The Delta Devils (0-4, 0-3) have the SWAC’s worst defense, allowing 45 points a game. Brent Lyles has become Jackson State’s starting quarterback, but Tigers coach Tony Hughes isn’t looking past the Delta Devils.
“A lot of emotions are floating around,” Hughes said. “Comegy had a lot of success at Jackson State. Some of the players he recruited are on the team. His teams are disciplined and well coached. He’ll have them ready to play.”
Mississippi College at Delta State, 6 p.m. Thursday: Delta State (2-2, 1-1 Gulf South Conference) hosts Mississippi College in their battle for the Heritage Bell Trophy at Parker Field in a mid-week game. The Statesmen lead the all-time series 19-15-2, including the last two victories. MC brings confidence into the contest. The Choctaws are coming off a 27-26 win over Cumberland, on Matt Brasher’s 37-yard field goal as time expired.
Alcorn State at Arkansas, 11 a.m. Saturday: The Braves (1-2) will be hard-pressed to snap their two-game losing skid, facing Arkansas in Little Rock, Ark. It’s the first-ever meeting between the schools. The SEC-SWAC contest will be televised on the SEC Network. Quarterback Lenorris Footman is back for the Braves. He came off the bench in last week’s 43-18 loss at Grambling, the rematch of last year’s SWAC Championship game.
East Texas Baptist at Belhaven, 1 p.m. Saturday: The Blazers (1-2) are coming off an open date, but face 18th ranked East Texas Baptist. Quarterback Clayton Webb saw action for the first time at Huntington two weeks ago, but Hunter McEachern remains the starter. They combined for 444 yards and three touchdowns.
Comments