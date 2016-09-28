Kenya's Olympic team leader charged, denies stealing $256K

Kenya's team leader at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics has been charged with stealing $256,000, money prosecutors say was for officials' and athletes' stay at the games.
Stephen Arap Soi, the Kenya chef de mission in Rio, on Wednesday denied five charges relating to the alleged theft of the money. Soi is accused of taking $234,000 on a flight from Kenya to Brazil on July 20 without declaring it to customs officials. Prosecutors say that money was not accounted for at the Olympics.
Soi was charged with stealing the remainder in smaller amounts on separate occasions.
Two other top officials, National Olympic Committee of Kenya vice president Pius Ochieng and secretary general Francis Kinyili Paul, denied charges of stealing team uniforms provided by sponsor Nike.
