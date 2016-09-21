Toews has 2 goals and an assist, Canada beat Europe 4-1

Jonathan Toews had two goals and an assist and Team Canada easily beat Europe 4-1 on Wednesday night in its final preliminary round game in the World Cup of Hockey.
Canada won Group A and will face North America or Russia in the first semifinal Saturday night.
Sidney Crosby and Logan Couture also scored, and Corey Crawford made 19 saves.
Marian Hossa scored for Europe, and Jaroslav Halak stopped 42 shots.
Heavy favorites entering the tournament, Canada has met expectations, easily beating three foes en route to the semifinals. The Canadians outscored the Czechs, Americans and Europeans 14-3, trailing only once and for less than 2 minutes. All but two players have produced at least a point.
A win for Russia in the preliminary round finale against Finland on Thursday would seal a date with the Canadians.
