September 20, 2016 5:06 PM

Former South Mississippi soccer standout honored by MACJC

By Patrick Ochs

Former Coast soccer standout Bryce Yelverton is turning plenty of heads at the next level.

Yelverton, a 6-foot-3 sophomore from Gulfport, was recently named the MACJC Player of the Week for the second time this season. His teammate, Jordan Hall, was also honored.

Yelverton posted shutouts in a 7-0 win over Southwest and a 5-0 clean sheet against Meridian. He made 11 saves in the two wins.

The former Admiral is 6-1 on the season with a 1.03 goals against average. He has made 39 stops in seven games with five shutouts.

