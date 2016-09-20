Two Coast football teams remain entrenched in AP Top 10

Picayune and St. Stanislaus remain as South Mississippi’s lone representatives in the Associated Press’ Top 10.
The Maroon Tide (4-0) held firm at No. 6 in the state-wide poll, while the Rockachaws (4-1) actually slipped one spot to No. 9.
Picayune is in a dogfight with West Point in the Class 5A rankings. The Maroon Tide earned five first-place votes and 95 total points to jump up one spot to No. 1, while West Point is just four points back. Hattiesburg slipped to No. 4 this week.
SSC is still the top team in Class 4A, earning eight first place votes and 97 total points. Pontotoc and Noxubee County also received first place votes in Class 4A. Poplarville finished just outside of the Class 4A rankings with 14 points, 23 points behind fifth place West Lauderdale.
The only other Coast school to receive consideration this week was Resurrection (4-1), which is firmly in second place in the Class 1A rankings behind Simmons.
All Associated Press members in Mississippi are eligible to vote in the poll. This week’s voters included the Sun Herald, Laurel Chronicle, Delta Democrat Times, Hattiesburg Post, Mississippi Press Register, Starkville Daily News, Daily Journal, Vicksburg Post, WCBI and WTVA.
Mississippi Prep Polls
Here are Mississippi’s top high school football teams in each class as selected by a panel of Associated Press state sports writers.
Class Overall
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Clinton (10)
(5-0)
100
1
2. Meridian
(4-1)
75
10
3. Tupelo
(4-0)
60
4
4. Warren Central
(4-0)
58
3
5. Starkville
(3-1)
54
2
6. Picayune
(4-0)
47
T6
7. West Point
(4-1)
41
5
8. Brandon
(3-2)
33
T6
9. St. Stanislaus
(4-1)
23
8
10. Jackson Prep
(5-0)
12
NR
Others receiving votes: South Jones 9, Presbyterian Christian 8, Northwest Rankin 8, Simmons 6, Pontotoc 5, Noxubee County 3, Hazlehurst 3, Hattiesburg 2, Madison Central 2, Laurel 1.
Class 6A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Clinton (9)
(5-0)
96
1
2. Meridian
(4-1)
75
NR
3. Starkville
(3-1)
62
2
4. Tupelo
(4-0)
61
4
5. Warren Central
(4-0)
60
3
Others receiving votes: Brandon 14, Horn Lake 10, Hernando 9, Callaway 7, Terry 6.
Class 5A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Picayune (5)
(4-0)
95
2
2. West Point (4)
(3-1)
91
3
3. Grenada
(3-1)
71
4
4. Hattiesburg
(3-2)
54
1
5. Laurel
(3-1)
52
5
Others receiving votes: South Jones 22, Wingfield 8, Vicksburg 7.
Class 4A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. St. Stanislaus (8)
(4-1)
97
1
2. Pontotoc (1)
(5-0)
85
3
3. Senatobia
(4-1)
78
4
4. Noxubee County (1)
(2-3)
57
2
5. West Lauderdale
(5-1)
37
5
Others receiving votes: Houston 20, Poplarville 14, Itawamba 12.
Class 3A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Hazlehurst (8)
(5-0)
95
1
2. Raleigh (1)
(5-0)
86
2
3. Charleston
(4-1)
75
3
4. Kemper County (1)
(4-1)
60
4
5. Tylertown
(4-0)
39
5
Others receiving votes: Kossuth 18, East Side 14, North Panola 7, West Marion 6.
Class 2A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Bay Springs (2)
(4-1)
84
3
2. Bassfield (5)
(3-2)
80
1
3. Calhoun City (2)
(4-1)
79
2
4. East Webster
(4-1)
60
4
5. Madison St. Joseph
(5-0)
39
NR
Others receiving votes: Eupora 19, Union 18, Strayhorn 8, Puckett 7, Prentiss 6.
Class 1A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Simmons (10)
(5-0)
100
1
2. Resurrection Catholic
(4-1)
87
2
3. Smithville
(4-1)
76
3
3. Nanih Waiya
(4-1)
76
4
5. West Lowndes
(3-0)
18
5
(tie) Lumberton
(2-2)
18
NR
Others receiving votes: Lumberton 18, Sacred Heart 13, Shaw 6, Vardaman 6.
Class Private Schools
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Jackson Prep (9)
(5-0)
99
1
2. Presbyterian Christian (1)
(5-0)
87
2
3. Madison-Ridgeland Aca.
(4-2)
69
3
4. Lamar School
(5-1)
63
4
5. Indianola Aca.
(5-0)
28
NR
Others receiving votes: Jackson Aca. 25, Prentiss Christian 8, Oak Forest , La. 8, Canton Aca. 7, Tri-County Aca. 6.
