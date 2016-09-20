Defending champ Jankovic through to Guangzhou Open 2nd round

Defending champion Jelena Jankovic marched into the second round of the Guangzhou Open by pasting Chinese qualifier You Xiaodi 6-2, 6-1 on Tuesday.
The second-seeded Serbian set up a second-round match against Rebecca Peterson of Sweden.
Unseeded Anett Kontaveit and Peng Shuai also moved ahead after upsetting seventh-seeded Katerina Siniakova and eighth-seeded Zheng Saisai respectively in their first-round matches.
The 2013 finalist Vania King made an early exit after losing to Sofia Shapatava of Georgia 6-3, 7-5.
Also winners were Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic, Germany's Sabine Lisicki, Uzbeskistan's Nigina Abduraimova, and Belarus' Olga Govortsova.
