September 19, 2016 10:07 PM

Devon Allen out for the season after ACL injury

Oregon receiver and Olympic hurdler Devon Allen will miss the rest of the season because of a left knee injury, the team confirmed Monday night.

By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer

Allen injured the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during the fourth quarter of Saturday's 35-32 loss at Nebraska. The nature of the injury was first reported by the Duck Territory website.

Allen, who also runs track at Oregon, finished fifth in the 110-meter hurdles last month at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. He became the fourth active collegiate track and field athlete to compete in the Olympics.

Allen, a junior, didn't play last season while recovering from surgery on his right knee.

The team also confirmed that left tackle Tyrell Crosby will miss the rest of the season because of a broken foot.

