Devon Allen out for the season after ACL injury

Oregon receiver and Olympic hurdler Devon Allen will miss the rest of the season because of a left knee injury, the team confirmed Monday night.
Allen injured the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during the fourth quarter of Saturday's 35-32 loss at Nebraska. The nature of the injury was first reported by the Duck Territory website.
Allen, who also runs track at Oregon, finished fifth in the 110-meter hurdles last month at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. He became the fourth active collegiate track and field athlete to compete in the Olympics.
Allen, a junior, didn't play last season while recovering from surgery on his right knee.
The team also confirmed that left tackle Tyrell Crosby will miss the rest of the season because of a broken foot.
