Allen's late TD lifts The Citadel 31-24 over Gardner-Webb

Dominique Allen scored from a yard out with 2:51 left in the fourth quarter and The Citadel rushed for 419 yards in a 31-24 victory over Gardner-Webb on Saturday night.
Gardner-Webb (1-2) had taken a 24-21 lead midway through the final quarter on Tyrell Maxwell's 19-yard pass to Willie Jackson IV before The Citadel took the ensuing kickoff and drove 72 yards on 10 rushing plays, including a 41-yarder by Allen before the quarterback went in from the 1 two plays later.
After the Runnin' Bulldogs went three-and-out, Cody Clark added a 45-yard field goal with 26 seconds left.
DeAndre Schoultz scored on an 81-yard punt return on the final play of the third quarter to give The Citadel a 21-17 lead.
Allen had 108 yards rushing. Reggie Williams added 112 yards for The Citadel, which threw only seven passes, completing one for 12 yards. The Citadel is 3-0 for the ninth time in program history.
Khalil Lewis had 97 yards rushing and a score for Gardner-Webb.
Comments