Sports

September 16, 2016 11:45 PM

Mississippi prep scores

Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL

Adams Christian 35, Brookhaven Aca. 20

Amite School 12, Central Holmes 6

Amory 38, Center Hill 20

Bay Springs 56, Crystal Springs 12

Bay St. Louis 28, St. Patrick 6

Booneville 33, Tishomingo County 14

Brandon 28, Northwest Rankin 21, OT

Bruce 42, South Pontotoc 20

Calhoun City 18, Velma Jackson 14

Callaway 28, Terry 14

Canton Aca. 35, Greenville Christian 0

Central Academy 46, Unity Christian 18

Charleston 39, West Tallahatchie 6

Clarksdale 53, Rosa Fort 0

Cleveland 13, Ruleville 6

Clinton 32, Benton Academy 0

Coahoma Co. 50, H.W. Byers 6

Collins 50, Taylorsville 27

Columbia Aca. 51, Sylva-Bay Aca. 12

Copiah Aca. 48, Leake Aca. 7

Corinth 48, New Albany 21

Deer Creek School 28, Carroll Aca. 12

East Rankin Aca. 37, Newton Co. Aca. 27

East Side 34, Broad Street 0

East Union 43, Alcorn Central 37

East Webster 49, Ray Brooks 6

Enterprise Clarke 44, Choctaw Central 16

Enterprise Lincoln 45, McLaurin 6

Ethel 12, Durant 6

Eupora 37, J.Z. George 0

Florence 35, Morton 25

Forest 28, Kosciusko 14

Forest Hill 23, Yazoo County 20

Franklin Academy 54, Rebul Aca. 12

French Camp 53, Montgomery County 18

Greene County 32, Vancleave 15

Greenwood 38, Amanda Elzy 14

Hamilton 22, Coffeeville 16

Hartfield Academy 33, St. Aloysius 14

Hatley 48, Mantachie 26

Hazlehurst 38, Yazoo City 0

Heritage Aca. 56, Pisgah 49

Hernando 48, Briarcrest, Tenn. 27

Horn Lake 14, Lake Cormorant 9

Houston 40, Choctaw County 7

Independence 35, Mooreville 6

Indianola Aca. 42, Bayou Aca. 20

Itawamba 34, Aberdeen 12

Jackson Aca. 13, Magnolia Heights 11

Jackson Prep 34, Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 7

Kemper Aca. 56, Calhoun Aca. 14

Kemper County 29, Neshoba Central 10

Kirk Aca. 23, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 14

Kossuth 66, Nettleton 24

Lafayette 42, Louisville 7

Lamar School 35, Northeast Lauderdale 28

Lawrence County 34, Franklin Co. 28

Long Beach 20, Moss Point 19

Marshall Aca. 42, Oak Hill Aca. 7

McComb 30, Port Gibson 22

Meridian 20, Starkville 10

Mitchell, Tenn. 49, Lewisburg 30

MUS, Tenn. 29, South Panola 0

Nanih Waiya 55, Sebastopol 0

New Hope 49, Caledonia 10

Niceville, Fla. 42, Bassfield 7

North Panola 36, O’Bannon 22

North Pike 26, Columbia 7

North Sunflower Aca. 42, Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 14

Northeast Jones 40, Heidelberg 28

Noxapater 34, Leake County 0

Oak Grove 48, Hattiesburg 41

Ocean Springs 20, Murrah 0

Palmer 40, Coahoma AHS 6

Parklane Aca. 28, Cathedral 13

Pass Christian 57, West Lincoln 12

Pearl 43, Ridgeland 18

Pelahatchie 42, Mize 8

Perry Central 32, North Forrest 14

Picayune 21, Harrison Central 13

Pillow Aca. 42, Manchester Aca. 17

Pontotoc 38, North Pontotoc 0

Potts Camp 64, Houlka 0

Prentiss 14, East Marion 0

Prentiss Christian 49, Hillcrest Christian 14

Provine 35, Jackson Jim Hill 6

Puckett 47, Clarkdale (Meridian) 16

Purvis 42, Mendenhall 20

Quitman 21, Philadelphia 13

Raleigh 38, Seminary 20

Resurrection Catholic 42, Mount Olive 0

Richland 48, Lake 27

Riverside 58, McAdams 20

Saltillo 24, Baldwyn 21

Scott Central 21, Loyd Star 16

Senatobia 63, Water Valley 10

Shannon 23, Okolona 12

Simpson Aca. 19, Winston Aca. 7

Slidell, La. 21, Pearl River Central 14

Smithville 57, Biggersville 12

South Jones 31, West Harrison County 0

Southaven 28, Greenville 26

Southeast Lauderdale 28, Leake Central 7

St. Joseph-Madison 24, St. Joseph-Greenville 13

St. Martin 63, East Central 55

St. Stanislaus 40, D’Iberville 14

Starkville Aca. 17, Washington School 10

Strider Aca. 30, Delta Streets 20

Stringer 47, Bogue Chitto 14

Sumrall 47, Richton 29

Tallulah, La. 50, Humphreys Aca. 20

Trezevant, Tenn. 30, DeSoto Central 14

Tri-County Aca. 39, River Oaks 0

Trinity Episcopal 54, Porter’s Chapel Aca. 14

Tunica Academy 13, De Soto, Ark. 10

Tylertown 21, South Pike 14

Union 27, Newton County 0

Vardaman 50, Thrasher 38

Vicksburg 41, Natchez 7

Walnut 52, New Site 20

Wesson 33, Raymond 32, OT

West Bolivar 28, Shaw 8

West Lauderdale 28, Winona 0

West Marion 32, Forrest Co. AHS 14

West Point 47, Noxubee County 6

Wilkinson County Christian Academy 32, Central Hinds Aca. 31

Wingfield 60, Lanier 6

Winona Christian 34, Columbus Christian 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Hancock vs. Poplarville, ccd.

Lee Academy, Ark. vs. TCPS, ppd. to Sep 17.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

St. Martin puts up crazy numbers in win over East Central

View more video

Sports Videos