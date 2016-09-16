Mississippi prep scores

Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL
Adams Christian 35, Brookhaven Aca. 20
Amite School 12, Central Holmes 6
Amory 38, Center Hill 20
Bay Springs 56, Crystal Springs 12
Bay St. Louis 28, St. Patrick 6
Booneville 33, Tishomingo County 14
Brandon 28, Northwest Rankin 21, OT
Bruce 42, South Pontotoc 20
Calhoun City 18, Velma Jackson 14
Callaway 28, Terry 14
Canton Aca. 35, Greenville Christian 0
Central Academy 46, Unity Christian 18
Charleston 39, West Tallahatchie 6
Clarksdale 53, Rosa Fort 0
Cleveland 13, Ruleville 6
Clinton 32, Benton Academy 0
Coahoma Co. 50, H.W. Byers 6
Collins 50, Taylorsville 27
Columbia Aca. 51, Sylva-Bay Aca. 12
Copiah Aca. 48, Leake Aca. 7
Corinth 48, New Albany 21
Deer Creek School 28, Carroll Aca. 12
East Rankin Aca. 37, Newton Co. Aca. 27
East Side 34, Broad Street 0
East Union 43, Alcorn Central 37
East Webster 49, Ray Brooks 6
Enterprise Clarke 44, Choctaw Central 16
Enterprise Lincoln 45, McLaurin 6
Ethel 12, Durant 6
Eupora 37, J.Z. George 0
Florence 35, Morton 25
Forest 28, Kosciusko 14
Forest Hill 23, Yazoo County 20
Franklin Academy 54, Rebul Aca. 12
French Camp 53, Montgomery County 18
Greene County 32, Vancleave 15
Greenwood 38, Amanda Elzy 14
Hamilton 22, Coffeeville 16
Hartfield Academy 33, St. Aloysius 14
Hatley 48, Mantachie 26
Hazlehurst 38, Yazoo City 0
Heritage Aca. 56, Pisgah 49
Hernando 48, Briarcrest, Tenn. 27
Horn Lake 14, Lake Cormorant 9
Houston 40, Choctaw County 7
Independence 35, Mooreville 6
Indianola Aca. 42, Bayou Aca. 20
Itawamba 34, Aberdeen 12
Jackson Aca. 13, Magnolia Heights 11
Jackson Prep 34, Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 7
Kemper Aca. 56, Calhoun Aca. 14
Kemper County 29, Neshoba Central 10
Kirk Aca. 23, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 14
Kossuth 66, Nettleton 24
Lafayette 42, Louisville 7
Lamar School 35, Northeast Lauderdale 28
Lawrence County 34, Franklin Co. 28
Long Beach 20, Moss Point 19
Marshall Aca. 42, Oak Hill Aca. 7
McComb 30, Port Gibson 22
Meridian 20, Starkville 10
Mitchell, Tenn. 49, Lewisburg 30
MUS, Tenn. 29, South Panola 0
Nanih Waiya 55, Sebastopol 0
New Hope 49, Caledonia 10
Niceville, Fla. 42, Bassfield 7
North Panola 36, O’Bannon 22
North Pike 26, Columbia 7
North Sunflower Aca. 42, Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 14
Northeast Jones 40, Heidelberg 28
Noxapater 34, Leake County 0
Oak Grove 48, Hattiesburg 41
Ocean Springs 20, Murrah 0
Palmer 40, Coahoma AHS 6
Parklane Aca. 28, Cathedral 13
Pass Christian 57, West Lincoln 12
Pearl 43, Ridgeland 18
Pelahatchie 42, Mize 8
Perry Central 32, North Forrest 14
Picayune 21, Harrison Central 13
Pillow Aca. 42, Manchester Aca. 17
Pontotoc 38, North Pontotoc 0
Potts Camp 64, Houlka 0
Prentiss 14, East Marion 0
Prentiss Christian 49, Hillcrest Christian 14
Provine 35, Jackson Jim Hill 6
Puckett 47, Clarkdale (Meridian) 16
Purvis 42, Mendenhall 20
Quitman 21, Philadelphia 13
Raleigh 38, Seminary 20
Resurrection Catholic 42, Mount Olive 0
Richland 48, Lake 27
Riverside 58, McAdams 20
Saltillo 24, Baldwyn 21
Scott Central 21, Loyd Star 16
Senatobia 63, Water Valley 10
Shannon 23, Okolona 12
Simpson Aca. 19, Winston Aca. 7
Slidell, La. 21, Pearl River Central 14
Smithville 57, Biggersville 12
South Jones 31, West Harrison County 0
Southaven 28, Greenville 26
Southeast Lauderdale 28, Leake Central 7
St. Joseph-Madison 24, St. Joseph-Greenville 13
St. Martin 63, East Central 55
St. Stanislaus 40, D’Iberville 14
Starkville Aca. 17, Washington School 10
Strider Aca. 30, Delta Streets 20
Stringer 47, Bogue Chitto 14
Sumrall 47, Richton 29
Tallulah, La. 50, Humphreys Aca. 20
Trezevant, Tenn. 30, DeSoto Central 14
Tri-County Aca. 39, River Oaks 0
Trinity Episcopal 54, Porter’s Chapel Aca. 14
Tunica Academy 13, De Soto, Ark. 10
Tylertown 21, South Pike 14
Union 27, Newton County 0
Vardaman 50, Thrasher 38
Vicksburg 41, Natchez 7
Walnut 52, New Site 20
Wesson 33, Raymond 32, OT
West Bolivar 28, Shaw 8
West Lauderdale 28, Winona 0
West Marion 32, Forrest Co. AHS 14
West Point 47, Noxubee County 6
Wilkinson County Christian Academy 32, Central Hinds Aca. 31
Wingfield 60, Lanier 6
Winona Christian 34, Columbus Christian 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Hancock vs. Poplarville, ccd.
Lee Academy, Ark. vs. TCPS, ppd. to Sep 17.
Comments