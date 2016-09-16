St. Martin, East Central meet for Friday night football

East Central running back Tony Brown (4) carries the ball against St. Martin during the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at East Central High School in Hurley, Miss.
East Central running back Tony Brown (4) carries the ball against St. Martin's Kalem Reddix (2) during the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at East Central High School in Hurley, Miss.
East Central fullback Devin Auvil (21) carries the ball against St. Martin's Mileon Graham (24) for a touchdown during the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at East Central High School in Hurley, Miss.
St. Martin quarterback Wayne Overman iii (3) pitches the ball against East Central during the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at East Central High School in Hurley, Miss.
East Central defensive back Reis Traeger (20) loses his helmet as he and defensive back Andrew Seward (26) tackle St. Martin's Elijah Washington (7) during the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at East Central High School in Hurley, Miss.
St. Martin quarterback Wayne Overman iii (3) carries the ball against East Central defensive lineman Ahmad Brown (36) during the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at East Central High School in Hurley, Miss.
St. Martin Kalem Reddix (2) pulls in a pass before scoring a touchdown on the play against East Central during the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at East Central High School in Hurley, Miss.
St. Martin wide receiver Isaac Williams (10) eludes East Central linebacker Taylor Carpenter (17) enroute to a touchdown during the second quarter, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at East Central High School in Hurley, Miss.
St. Martin's Kalem Reddix (2) scores a touchdown against East Central defensive back Glenn Evans (5) during the second quarter, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at East Central High School in Hurley, Miss.
St. Martin receiver Kalem Reddix (2) tires to pull away from East Central outside linebacker Kody Humphrey (7) and defensive back Glenn Evans (5) during the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at East Central High School in Hurley, Miss.
St. Martin's Ham Mcgee (1) leaps over East Central defensive back Andrew Seward (26) on a carry during the first quarter, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at East Central High School in Hurley, Miss.
East Central running back Tony Brown (4) carries the ball against St. Martin defenders Kelvin Chestang (right) and Blake Palmer (left) during the second quarter, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at East Central High School in Hurley, Miss.
East Central defensive back Glenn Evans (5) knocks away a pass intended for St. Martin's Kalem Reddix (2) during the first half, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at East Central High School in Hurley, Miss.
St. Martin Kalem Reddix (2) scores a touchdown as East Central defensive back Andrew Seward (26) tries to stop him during the first half, Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, at East Central High School in Hurley, Miss.
